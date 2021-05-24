New-look Akrapovič Slip-on Line For Vespa Euro 5 Models

Akrapovič’s latest exhaust for its ever-growing range of scooter systems is a Slip-On Line (SS) for the Akrapovič’s latest exhaust for its ever-growing range of scooter systems is a Slip-On Line (SS) for the Vespa GTS 300 / Sei Giorni / Super models that has been attentively designed to personalize the Italian icon.

This cutting-edge Slip-On Line (SS) is a completely new and original design, specifically created to follow the lines of the scooter. The attention to detail in the high-grade stainless-steel exhaust is shown through the embossed muffler with its engraved Akrapovič logo and the race-proven handmade carbon-fibre end cap and heatshield, which provide a sporty finish ideally suited to the Vespa ’s style.

The versatile nature of the Vespa models makes these scooters as much at home in the urban environment as on longer trips, whether to the coast or on countryside adventures. The addition of the Akrapovič Slip-On Line (SS) personalizes the thrill and excitement that Vespa’s powerful scooters offer their riders. With a deep and vivid sound, the rider is taken on every journey with the pure and exhilarating soundtrack of an Akrapovič exhaust, while the optimum throttle response adds to the ease of use of this twist-and-go machine. This product is 1.5 kg (23.7%) lighter than the standard stock exhaust, and it meets all the current Euro 5 EC/ECE type-approval requirements. A simple plug-and-play installation, with no remapping needed, makes this an ideal addition to the Vespa.

