LS2’s Explorer C dual-sport helmet gets a trio of fresh colour options for 2022. The all-new ‘Extend’ schemes blend the Explorer’s premium carbon fibre finish with eye-catching graphics.

Matt Military Green for a rugged outdoors appearance

Matt Red, the ideal partner for the colour schemes on popular dual sport bikes

Matt H-V Yellow for riders who like to stand out, with style still on-point

Its 100% carbon fibre shell uses a high grade 6k twill weave and the whole helmet weighs in at just 1380g. It comes in three outer sizes, for a close fit that keeps size and weight to a minimum, with a long-oval shape and laser-cut foam inserts that follow the natural contour of the head for a snug and comfortable fit.

An extra wide aperture gives a clear view on trails and in traffic. The visor is Pinlock-ready (a Pinlock anti-fog shield is included as standard to take care of fogging), and a drop-down sun visor instantly deals with glare.

The peak is adjustable and can also be removed, transforming the Explorer C into a sport style helmet for road or track use.

Dynamic flow-through ventilation keeps the rider cool and comfortable. The breathable hypoallergenic liner adds to the luxury feel and is removable and washable for season-long freshness.

For complete peace of mind, an Emergency Release System allows first responders to take out the cheek pads in seconds, so the Explorer C can be removed with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The MX701 Explorer C Extend comes in sizes XS-3XL for £319.99. It is also available in a solid carbon finish (RRP £299.99).

It’s supplied with a Special Helmet Bag, Pinlock Max Vision insert, Reflective Stickers and a Peak.

