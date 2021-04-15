The UK’s favourite 180-degree flip-front helmet – LS2’s Valiant II – is set to find even more fans, with three fresh colour schemes for 2021.

The eye-catching white/silver ‘Hub’; the subtle and stylish ‘Citius’ white/blue option; and the space-inspired matt black/blue ‘Stelar’ all complement the Valiant II’s futuristic shape and offer three distinctive looks for any rider.

The latest version of the popular Valiant II is the smallest, lightest – it weighs only 1700g – and easiest to use in its class.

It features a 180º swing-around chin bar and is doubly certified as both a full-face and open-face helmet – so it’s legal to ride in open-face mode.

The self-up visor mechanism automatically opens the visor when the chin bar is lifted and it also has a quick-release mechanism, for easier removal and refitting. A Pinlock anti-fog shield is included as standard.

The Kinetic Polymer Alloy outer shell features redesigned aerodynamics, with two intake and three exhaust ports, for enhanced ventilation.

The Valiant II is also LRP 3 Bluetooth ready, for wireless connectivity on the move.

The LS2 Valiant II comes in sizes XS-XXL in solid and graphic colour options. Graphics retail at just £269.99, while prices for the solid colour options start at £249.99.

Each one comes with a helmet bag that converts into a rucksack, so it’s easy to carry the Valiant II when you reach your destination.

