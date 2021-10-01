Light, tough, and packed with practical features, the new LS2 MX701 Explorer dual-sport helmet is made to take tough trails and tours in its stride.

The outer shell is made from LS2’s own HPFC – High Performance Fiberglass Composite – providing high penetration resistance and flexibility for energy dispersion.

For day-long comfort it’s lightweight – just 1460g – comes in three outer shell sizes for the closest possible helmet in each fitment range, and is designed with a long-oval shape to follow the natural contour of the head.

Laser-Cut foam inserts and a fully breathable hypoallergenic liner add to the luxurious fit and feel. As you’d expect, the liner is removable and washable.

Dynamic flow-through ventilation, with intake ports at the crown, sides and chin, internal channels and exhaust ports, helps keep the rider cool and comfortable on warmer days.

The wide aperture visor is Pinlock-ready, (a Pinlock anti-fog shield is included as standard), and an easy-to-operate, drop-down sun visor also features.

Underlining its dual-sport credentials, the adjustable peak can be completely removed, transforming the Explorer into a sport style helmet for road or track use.

A secure fit is provided by the micrometric metal buckle and reinforced chin strap – the latter is anchored with LS2’s unique Metal Security Plate for added strength.

For complete peace of mind, an emergency release system allows first responders to remove the cheek pads in seconds, so the helmet can be taken off with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The Explorer comes in sizes XS-2XL, is ECE 22.05 certified and comes in a choice of two solid and three graphic options. Retail prices are just £199.99 for solid colours and £219.99 for graphics.

