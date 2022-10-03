Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Top spec MX goggles with industry first Pinlock®-ready lenses.

New from LS2 Helmets, Aura Pro are top specification goggles with Pinlock® anti-fog shields – a first in the motorcycle industry.

Built to withstand the demands of off-road riding, the Aura’s frame is double injection moulded for strength and durability, and shaped to sit snugly in helmet apertures.

Also tough is the Injected Polycarbonate Lens, which offers 100% UVA and UVB protection and has a two pin tear-off system on the outside.

Full 360º venting maximises airflow inside the goggle, and the triple-layered foam seal helps to wick away perspiration, for maximum comfort on demanding rides. Closed venting foam blocks prevent sand and dust from getting in the eyes, and a removable nose guard also features.

Outriggers position the ultra-wide 50 mm strap around the helmet, and thick silicone backing strips help make sure it doesn’t creep up or down during use. For added durability, the adjustment buckle is injected directly onto the strap, not stitched.

Developed with Pinlock, the Auro Pro goggles are set up to accept their proven anti-fog system, right out of the box. They come with a Pinlock shield, spare iridium polycarbonate lens and a laminated tear-off kit as standard.

LS2 Aura Pro sell for £74.99 inc VAT, are certified to the EN1938:2010 standard for motorcycle eyewear and are available in Red, Orange, Yellow, Blue, Green and Black.

Find your nearest stockist at www.ls2helmets.com



For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

