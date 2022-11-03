Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Affordable, A-rated textile jacket to take you right through until summer for just £99.99

New from LS2, the Sepang is a durable A-rated textile jacket that’s adaptable to Autumn, Winter and Spring conditions and at just £99.99 it’s perfect for riders who don’t want to shell out for multiple outfits.

Three-season switchable

Made to the same high spec as LS2 Helmets, the Sepang is built to last and deal with a range temperatures and conditions; it’s the ideal partner for commuters and leisure riders.

Durable and adaptable, the 600D textile outer shell features ventilation at arms and back; is fitted with a waterproof liner, rated 5000mm for first class weather protection; and has a 3000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating to deal with perspiration.

There’s a thermal liner to insulate on colder days that can be removed in warmer weather.

Protection built-in

For complete peace of mind, the Sepang is A-rated to the new CE EN17092 standard.

Removable CE Level 1 soft shoulder and elbow protectors come as standard; the elbow protectors are adjustable to two positions, so can be set for maximum protection and comfort.

An optional LS2 851 CE Level 2-approved back protector can be purchased separately.

Men’s and ladies’ cuts

Designed for day-long comfort the Sepang comes in specific men’s and ladies’ cuts, and has velcro adjustment throughout for adjustment on the move.

Men’s sizes cover S-5XL and ladies’ XS-5XL, with velcro adjusters at the cuffs, arms and waist, for a tailored fit and to allow for base layers.

The collar features a neoprene comfort-edge, for added comfort

Available in a choice of Black/Grey, Black/Grey/Red and Black/H-V Yellow, the Sepang jacket retails for £99.99 including VAT.

