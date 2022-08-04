New Ls2 Vector Ii Road/touring Helmet

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Accessibly-priced, top spec road/touring helmet, with an all-new composite shell.

Completely redesigned, with a new composite shell and fully approved to the latest ECE 22.06 standard, LS2’s Vector II replaces the popular Vector Evo and represents even more value for road-touring riders.

One of the most technically advanced helmets in the LS2 range, the Vector II gets an all-new HPFC (High Performance Fibreglass Composite) shell, which offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion and is lighter than the previous model at just 1350 grams. An even lighter carbon fibre option to follow in the future.

It comes in six outer shell sizes for the smallest possible profile in each size range – LS2 is the first manufacture to offer this amount – and is aerodynamically-sculpted to keep the head stable at higher speeds. It also has a chin curtain to help keep the weather out and reduce wind noise.

Dynamic Flow-Through Ventilation – with adjustable intake ports, internal channels and exhaust ports – keeps the wearer cool and comfortable. The Magna-Tech Liner is removable and washable and, combined with the laser-cut foam inserts, gives a snug reassuring fit.

The ‘one-click’ quick-release, wide aperture visor has a completely new ratchet system and is Pinlock-ready. Behind that is a flip-down sun visor. A neck roll, reinforced quick-release chin strap – secured with LS2’s unique Metal Security Plate – and Emergency Release cheek pads top off the impressive specification.

The LS2 Vector II comes in sizes XS-3XL, in three solid and five graphic colour options. Retail prices are £179.99 in solid colours and £199.99 for graphics, and each one is supplied with a high quality bag, Pinlock insert, reflective stickers and a handy Air Bag Support. .

Find your nearest stockist at www.ls2helmets.com

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security