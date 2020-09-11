New ‘matte Grey’ Colour For The E-scrambler

Ducati e-Scrambler, the trekking e-bike created in collaboration with Thok, is now available in a new ‘Matte Grey’ colour, as well as in the iconic Ducati Scrambler yellow.

The ‘urban ready’ pedal-assisted bike inspired by the ‘Land of Joy’ is presented to the public in the new livery on the occasion of the Italian Bike Festival in Rimini (11-13 September), where it will be accessible for test rides.

Perfect for getting around city traffic and exploring open country roads, the e-Scrambler has an aluminium frame and high-end components. The 250-Watt Shimano Steps E7000 motor with 504 Wh battery and Pirelli Cycl-e GT tyres guarantee this model a great autonomy to cover even the longest routes in agility and total safety.

Riding pleasure and ease of use are guaranteed by the SRAM NX 11-speed gearshift, the Sram 4-piston brakes and a wealth of accessories essential for everyday use such as luggage racks, mudguards, kickstand and signal lights. The supplied telescopic seat post increases comfort, allowing the rider to easily get on and off the saddle and ensuring a secure footing in stops.

The e-Scrambler in the new ‘Matte Grey’ colour is available at Ducati dealers and on the Ducati.com website at a price of €3,699, including VAT and shipping.