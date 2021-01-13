New Moto Guzzi V85 Tt And Moto Guzzi V85 Tt Travel

2021 is an important time for Moto Guzzi as it celebrates its 100th birthday. A century of tradition, passion, great commercial and sporting success; one hundred years of magnificent motorcycles that have always been built in Mandello del Lario, combining the best technologies and the most valuable Italian manufacturing. Since 1921, these have been Moto Guzzi values.

Therefore, in observance of such a strong tradition, the V85 TT was born, dedicated to adventurous trips, which have always been part of Moto Guzzi heritage, in their purest and most original conception, bringing to mind the strong image of desert competitions like the Paris–Dakar, the famous African race which experienced its glory days in the early ‘80s.

The fundamental concepts at the base of the V85 TT are minimalism, ease and practicality, typical of enduro bikes from that decade that could be used to do anything, from daily commuting to adventurous travel, values that are being lost in an increasingly commercial market where the products proposed favour significant sizes and weights. Moto Guzzi V85 TT has achieved the ambitious goal of combining a style based on bringing back those values with the equipment of a modern touring enduro. For this reason, it has earned the title of the first and only classic enduro on the market.

After the success achieved by the V85 TT from critics and the general public since its début, for 2021, Moto Guzzi presents an updated version of its best seller, based on the requests of its fans. The improvements involve primarily the engine. The construction layout is still the exclusive one of all Moto Guzzi bikes currently in production: a 90° transversal, air-cooled V-twin with a pushrod and rockers timing system and two valves per cylinder (intake cylinders in titanium), the pride and tradition of the Mandello Eagle. The unit now has greater torque at low and medium rpm thanks to optimised lifting of the pushrod and rockers timing cams and a consequent adapting of the engine control electronics. The new spoked wheel rims now mount tubeless tyres: together, they guarantee about 1.5 kg lower weight, reducing the unsprung masses which benefits the already outstanding riding dynamic. As for the riding assist electronics systems, two new Riding Modes (Sport, suitable for more sporty riding and Custom, customisable) join the existing three (Strada – Street, Pioggia – Rain, Off-road) to manage traction control, ABS and the response of the Ride-by-Wire throttle. Cruise control and the colour TFT instrument panel also come standard. Using Moto Guzzi MIA, the Moto Guzzi multimedia platform optionally available in the vast range of accessories in the dedicated catalogue, you can connect your smart phone to the vehicle, extending the instrument panel’s functions.

The three versions of graphics available for the V85 TT are also new: Nero Etna, Giallo Mojave and Rosso Uluru.

V85 TT Travel receives all the technical upgrades of the V85 TT; as in the past, its complete equipment package makes it stand out, preparing it for any trip and including a Touring windscreen, side panniers from the Urban series with high cargo capacity and reduced lateral bulk, the pair of supplementary LED lights and the set of adjustable heated hand grips, as well as the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform.

