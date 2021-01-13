New Moto Guzzi V9

In Moto Guzzi’s century-long history, custom motorcycles are some of the best known, loved and widespread models.

Three essential characteristics have remained throughout the generations of all Moto Guzzi custom bikes: the highly personal design, in which the particular engine configuration plays a determining stylistic role, as does the sleek fuel tank and the low exhaust pipes; the legendary 90° V-twin engine and, last but not least, riding pleasure in any condition, the result of the renowned superior quality chassis architecture of all motorcycles built in Mandello.

This tradition and a profound motorcycling culture breathe life into the two Moto Guzzi V9 versions which, for 2021, have been profoundly revamped.

V9 Roamer is a universal easy and intuitive custom, beautiful to show off and rewarding to ride, full of unique details and outstanding finishes. The darkest and most nocturnal soul, on the other hand, is called the V9 Bobber, characterised by its wide tyres and minimalistic look.

Both versions have evolved drastically to increase comfort and riding pleasure. The most evident change is the implementation of the new 850cc, 65 hp and 73 Nm engine derived from the unit that equips the V85 TT all-terrain bike, capable of guaranteeing lively performance and well-supported by a frame that has evolved and been strengthened in the headstock area to increase stability and riding precision.

The footpegs mounted on rubber pads which reduce vibrations, all to the advantage of riding comfort, are also new. In addition to ABS, the adjustable MGCT traction control system (which can be manually disabled) also comes standard.

V9 Bobber has a new saddle with a minimalist look in line with the vehicle’s philosophy; the aluminium side panels and the short front mudguard are also new. V9 Bobber also boasts a new digital instrument cluster and a full LED lighting system that includes the brand new front headlight with DRL in the shape of the Mandello Eagle. As previously, there is a vast range of original dedicated accessories to enhance the peculiar characteristics of both models, including Moto Guzzi MIA: the multimedia system that lets you connect the bike to your smart phone and consequently to the web. With this application your smart phone becomes a sophisticated actual on-board multifunctional computer and the link between the vehicle and the Internet.

Both V9 Roamer and V9 Bobber are available in reduced-power version, in line with the A2 Italian driver’s licence restrictions and ideal for new Guzzisti.

Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer is available in the unique Grigio Lunare colour scheme, which favours glossy colours for the mudguards, fuel tank and side panels in order to enhance the elegance of this model.

Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber is available in the entirely matt finish Nero Essenziale colour scheme, which emphasises the dark and nocturnal spirit of V9 Bobber, partly because of the absence of milling on the cylinder fins (present on V9 Roamer), which are, therefore, totally black.

For more Moto Guzzi news check out our dedicated page Moto Guzzi News

or head to the official Moto Guzzi website motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/