New Mv Agusta Mono Brand Dealership In Benelux

MV Agusta is pleased to announce the launch of a new store in Benelux. Located in La Louvière, in Belgium, close to the French border, MOTORENGA will become the point of reference for passionate MV Agusta fans in the region.

To celebrate the opening, a two-day launch event was held during the weekend of 27-28 June, with guests coming in throughout both days to visit the brand new premises and meet the owners and staff. The organisers put in a tremendous effort to make it a special event and an exciting experience for everyone to remember. In the brand new showroom they presented the Brutale 1000 RR, Superveloce 800, Dragster 800 RR, Dragster 800 RC, Brutale 800 RR, Brutale 800 RR SCS and F3 675. The visitors could test three demo-bikes which were the Turismo Veloce Rosso, Dragster 800 RR SCS and Brutale 800 RR SCS.

To mark the Italian DNA of the brand, visitors were treated to a variety of Italian specialties, and MV Agusta branded “Made in Italy” merchandising was available in the store.

“MV Agusta is continuing on its expansion path while constantly improving customer experience and service levels” said Enrico Pellegrino, Business Development Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “MOTORENGA set up a pristine, stunning new showroom in Belgium and are ready for a great start. MV Agusta owners in the region can now rely on a team of highly skilled, trained professionals. MV Agusta is proud of having MOTORENGA as ambassadors to the brand. I wish them every success in their new venture.”

MOTORENGA is located in Rue des Sapeurs Pompiers, 1 – 7100 La Louvière, Belgium