F3, Dragster and Turismo Veloce: three unique ways of living one’s motorcycling passion, yet they all share the legendary MV Agusta brand and belong to the very special and eminently Italian RC racing breed.

The smell of fuel and burnt tarmac fills the quiet air. The sun reflects on the brilliant colour combinations of the tank and fairings. Light metal, technology, design. The rumble and roar of the inline-three-cylinder engine breaks the silence and becomes the soundtrack of a great day of riding.

The RC range represents the essence of MV Agusta’s racing DNA, designed for every minute detail to incarnate the highest point in the development of these truly exclusive models. The acronym stands for Reparto Corse as one can easily deduce from the colour scheme shared by the three models, and which emphasises their racing vocation. All three models are in limited series: 200 units for the F3 RC, 300 for the Dragster and the Turismo Veloce, with their production number on the steering plate and delivered with a certificate of authenticity. The racing kit, for the F3 RC and the Dragster RC, is made up of a rich collection of premium parts: exhaust, control unit, footrests, levers and everything needed to turn a plain motorcycle into a racetrack-ready machine.

F3 RC

Just think of the best Supersport of the moment, and dress it up in MV Agusta’s official racing colours. You’re ready to ride the F3 RC, the sportiest of the range, ready to burn the tarmac of the next racetrack. Engine, frame, aerodynamics: everything on this bike was designed for maximum performance without compromise. The front forks have an advanced titanium nitride (TiN) coating to reduce friction, wheels that are 10% lighter, resulting in a moment of inertia reduction of 7%. Whether it’s racetrack tarmac or that of a scenic country road, riding sensations remain the same. The racing kit includes an Akrapovič full titanium exhaust that pairs well with the control unit featuring special racing mappings, complete with an extensive carbon-fibre protective heat shield. The aluminum alloy clutch and brake levers are CNC machined. The new F3 RC 2022 is being produced in a 200 units limited series, all numbered and delivered with a certificate of authenticity.

Dragster RC SCS

The renewed graphic elements and the colour scheme, clearly remind of the bikes racing in the Moto2 and Supersport championships. The ample use of premium materials serves both aesthetics and function: for instance, the front forks have an advanced titanium nitride (TiN) coating to reduce friction, the forged wheels reduce unsprung mass and improve manoeuvrability; carbon fibre also enhances the design of the Dragster, making it unique among the medium capacity naked. The 800cc three-cylinder engine, already an absolute industry benchmark, is pushed even further the racing kit, which includes an SC Project titanium exhaust and a central unit with optimised mapping, as well as a sleek looking see-through clutch cover. The new Dragster RC SCS 2022 is being produced in a 300 units limited series, all numbered and delivered with a certificate of authenticity.

Turismo Veloce RC SCS

The most eclectic MV Agusta, in its RC version, boasts a number of precious details that make it even more exclusive, also because it is being produced in a 300 units limited edition series, all numbered and certified. Many updates have been introduced on this model, from a newly designed exhaust to new suspension tuning, on top of an enlarged windscreen and an updated electronic shifting sensor for improved precision and reliability. The inertial platform is also brand new. The Turismo Veloce RC features the tested and proven Smart Clutch System, developed by MV Agusta together with Rekluse: it will allow for lightning take-offs without having to use the clutch lever to stop and go, making the whole riding experience even easier, more carefree and sportier.

