New Mxgp Dates Forces Revo Mxgb Changes

Following release of the updated calendar from Infront Moto Racing for the 2021 MXGP Season, RHL Activities, promoters of the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels, have been forced into once again having to revisit the MXGB calendar. Following an emergency meeting with the Organisers along with frantic discussions with track owners please see below the revised calendar.

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

“I am gutted and feel the frustration of everyone involved with this announcement however we can not cause any clashes with the FIM Motocross World Championship. The team and I have worked tirelessly in the past few hours to get us a calendar that works and we look forward to the season ahead.”

