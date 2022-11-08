New Name And New Colours Yamaha’s Middleweight Sport Heritage

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Yamaha XSR700 Legacy: Pure riding fun

Offering up to the minute engine and chassis performance combined with timeless good looks, the XSR700 Legacy captures the true essence of the Yamaha Sport Heritage concept. Its classic scrambler inspired design features black fork gaiters and a braced handlebar with off-road grips, while the traditional bench seat and round headlight, now featuring an integrated headlight guard, provide a timeless image. The gold coloured 10-spoke cast wheels with chunky block pattern dual purpose tyres add to the bike’s rugged style.

Driven by the torque-rich 690cc crossplane engine that has established itself as one of the most popular and characterful powerplants ever made by the company, this middleweight is all about pure honest riding fun. XSR700 Legacy will be offered in a dedicated new colour that underlines it’s rich Yamaha heritage and timeless classic scrambler style.

Technical highlights

Torque-rich 690cc crossplane technology EU5 engine

Light and slim tubular backbone frame

Classic scrambler & Speedblock design

Braced scrambler handlebars, grips and chunky footrests

High-tech XSR family round LED headlight & taillight

Block-pattern Pirelli MT 60 RS dual-purpose tyres

New dedicated retro inspired colours and graphics

Colours

XSR700 Legacy is available in Speedblock Silver.

XSR125

Featuring the special Sport Heritage formula that sees handsome retro looks blended with modern technology, the XSR125 gives newer riders the chance to join Yamaha’s Faster Sons movement.

Its best-in-class EU5 11kW engine provides strong performance. The sophisticated R-125 derived chassis features 37mm USD front forks, lightweight 17-inch wheels and classically styled round LED headlight and taillight.

XSR125 will be available in new colours for 2023.

Price and availability

Colours

XSR125 is available in Heritage White, Yamaha Blue and Impact Yellow.

MyRide app

Once the XSR rider has downloaded Yamaha’s free MyRide app to their smartphone they can access a whole range of information that adds another dimension to every ride. Riders can view the routes they have taken and recording distance covered, as well as see figures relating to acceleration, top speed, elevation changes and much more.

Genuine Accessories

Yamaha’s Genuine Accessories line includes a range of high quality parts for the XSR owner enabling owners to personalize their machine to match their lifestyle and individual priorities. With everything from soft side bags and stays through to Akrapovič performance exhausts and high-specification suspension systems, it’s easy to create a unique machine.

Yamaha also offer a range of CE-approved riding gear and casual leisure wear for male and female customers.

