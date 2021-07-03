New Names Step Forward In Qualifying At Portimão

Two first-time polesitters headlined Qualifying day at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve with the FIM CEV Repsol in for an unpredictable day of racing.

In perfect conditions in Portugal, Joel Kelso (AGR Team) put his recent Grand Prix experience to good use by grabbing his first FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship pole position. The honours in the Moto2™ European Championship went to Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti) while Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) announced himself in Hawkers European Talent Cup with his maiden pole.

Underlining the international flavour of FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Australian Joel Kelso claimed pole after a sensational lap in QP1. The 18-year-old took full advantage as ten riders, including championship leader Daniel Holgado (Aspar Junior Team), were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of the session due to irresponsible riding on Friday. Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) will start second and is well placed to make up ground in the title chase. Despite the rising temperatures, Jose Julian Garcia (SIC58 Squadra Corse) secured a front row start with the fastest lap of the afternoon, but he will have to serve a Long Lap Penalty in tomorrow’s race after his role in a collision last time out.

Diogo Moreira (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) will lead the second row, despite a crash this afternoon, while Syarifuddin Azman (SIC Racing) will start fifth as he looks to add to his Barcelona victory. David Muñoz (Avatel – Cardoso Racing) completes row two with his team-mate and namesake Daniel Muñoz next up in seventh. Filippo Farioli (Laglisse Academy) is eighth on the grid and you have to look all the way back to P9 to find runaway championship leader Holgado, who has work to do on Sunday.

The battle looks to be on again in Moto2™ Ech with Fermin Aldeguer securing back-to-back pole positions. The 16-year-old was pushed all the way though by team-mate Alonso Lopez (Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti) before the championship leader unleashed a stunning lap late in QP2. The familiar front row line-up this year was disrupted by Adam Norrodin (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing Team), taking his best qualifying result of the season, pipping Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing) and Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing Team) who lost his 100% front row record in 2021.

History was made in HETC as Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) claimed his maiden pole position as he looks to kickstart his season. The 14-year-old will start ahead of Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) after the rookie topped Group B. Hugo Millan (Cuna de Campeones) missed out on a third consecutive pole position, but still starts from the front row with Xabi Zurutuza (Cuna de Campeones), winner last time out, starting just behind in fourth despite a technical infringement disqualifying him from QP1.

Television networks and media platforms, in Europe and across the world, are showing ever-more interest in live broadcasts of FIM CEV Repsol events. You can enjoy the live

races via:

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM CEV Repsol news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

Or visit the official FIM CEV Repsol website fimcevrepsol.com/en

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

