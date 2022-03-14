New Nexx X.wrl – Designed For Limitless Adventure

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The new X.WRL (Wild Rally) is a helmet designed for Hard Enduro practice, extremely light and comfortable and with impressive ventilation. This new model has unique features that make it the ideal choice for those looking for a helmet for more technical and difficult terrain incursions and wear of off-road goggles.

All X.WRL models are molded with the brand-new X-PRO CARBON technology, which provides an incredible weight of just 1250 grams.

The new shell design helps to reduce weight and makes the fit compatible with the use of neck brace. The new visor and peak closing button is designed to withstand the most extreme conditions, with a new shape and swiveling screw-shaped fitting, which can be easily placed or removed with no tools or with the help of a simple coin. Along come the additional ventilations in the eyebrow area, which allow to increase the flow of fresh air in the forehead area and around the head and easy to operate even with winter gloves. One of the unique features of the X.WRL is the Goggle Strap holder integrated in the back of the helmet, allowing a better placement of the off-road goggles and to remain hanged in the helmet when not in use.

All the X.WRL range includes double-D Ring with the new X-LOCK magnetic button to facilitate final fastening of the chinstrap.

Finally, the X.WRL comes with several other features that are included in the X.WED2 VAAL, top-of-the-range version such as the Cheek Pads with X-HIDRO system with smart straps that allow you to attach the tube and the mouthpiece of the hydration bladders or the removable chin strap covers for greater cleanliness and comfort.

The clear visor and the Iridium Red visor for road use are both boxed and prepared for Pinlock use.

Another of the great news and innovations for 2022 is the brand-new TRANSITIONS visor – A VISOR PREPARED FOR ALL TYPES OF CONDITIONS.

Transitions® smart light visors automatically adapt to the ideal hue in any light condition – staying clear at night and smoky when exposed to strong light – providing a safe and comfortable ride, at night or any time of day.

The brand new X.WRL will feature ATIKA – a Hard Enduro graphics available in 4 color versions: Grey.Neon, Black.Grey, White.Red and Orange.Gray and in the plain version X.WRL PLAIN in white color – all – in X-PRO CARBON fiber.

SRP:

X.WRL FULL WHITE – 549.99€

X.WRL ATIKA – 599.99€

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

– X-PRO Carbon Shell;

– Shell Sizes: 3 (XXS-S / M-L / XL-XXXL);

– PC Lexan Shield Clear with Anti-Fog position and Super Lock;

– New Visor Button;

– Visor with recessed cavity for Pinlock;

– Panoramic Eye Port;

– Cheek Pads with Emergency Strap System V2;

– Night vision – reflectors;

– Special Chin Shape to reduce breast injury risk from frontal impacts;

– X.MART DRY Fabrics;

– Aerodynamic Shell;

– Neck Brace Fit;

– Universal Intercom system prepared;

– Aerodynamic Peak with adjustable Multi-position system;

– Peak Extensor;

– Action Camera Support top;

– Cheek Pads also include straps of the new X-HIDRO system;

– Double D-Ring buckle with X-LOCK magnetic button;

– Removable Chinstrap covers;

– Soft anti-sweat and anti-allergic fabric inner lining;

– 3D Formed Pad, removable and washable;

– Air Dynamic System – 5 inlets and 2 outlets air-vents;

– Brow Ventilation System;

– Chin Ventilation;

– Weight: 1250 g +/- 50 g;

– Homologation: ECE/22-05

For more Nexx Helmet news check out our dedicated page Nexx Helmet News

For more information on Nexx Helmets products visit nexx-helmets.com

