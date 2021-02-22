New optimate 5 Select – One For All

New for 2021, the OptiMate 5 Select will save, charge and maintain all 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries – van, car and motorcycle, as well as recreational vehicles, like golf buggies and ride-on mowers. One charger for all your automotive needs.

Designed to eliminate the need for multiple chargers – and the risk of attaching them to the wrong machine – simply connect the OptiMate 5 to the vehicle battery, select the appropriate voltage and it does the rest automatically. If you accidentally choose the wrong voltage, the OptiMate will ask you to check before starting. Once confirmed, it will start diagnosing, recovering, charging, checking and maintaining completely automatically.

Just like any other OptiMate, there’s no risk of over- or under-charging and the OptiMate5 Select has built-in spark suppression, with automatic shut-down, if short-circuited or the battery is disconnected.

It can be left attached to for extended periods – ideal for winter lay-up and for vehicles only used occasionally – and the unique 24-7-365 programme means the user can just connect and forget. It’s also waterproof [rated IP54] and tested for use at temperatures down to -40°C, so can be used outside.

Suitable for all types of rechargeable 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries – filler cap models, absorbed glass mat (AGM or “MF”), valve regulated (VRLA) and GEL electrolyte – the OptiMate 5 adjusts the rate of charge to suit the size of battery.

If you’re guilty of neglecting your battery, that’s no problem either; OptiMate 5 will recover it from deep discharge (as low as 0.5 volts).

It comes ready to go out of the box, with two interchangeable SAE connection sets, one with clamps for bench charging, the other with in-line protection fuse and eyelet terminals, for permanent connection to the vehicle’s battery.

Optional accessories include additional fused permanent connection leads; cigarette lighter plug leads to charge via the DIN socket (as found on some BMW, Honda and Triumph motorcycles), 1.8m and 4.6m extension leads, weatherproof sockets to provide a convenient 12V supply for on-board devices and much more.

The OptiMate 5 Select retails at £89.99 including VAT and comes with a comprehensive 3-year warranty and TUV/GS certification for complete peace of mind.

For further information visit www.optimate1.com.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here