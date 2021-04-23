New Oxford DYNAMIC PROTECTORS – in stock now

The days of wearing uncomfortable bulky armour are over. Super thin, super flexible, Oxford’s dynamic protectors.

Oxford’s dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors are CE approved level 2 (the highest level). Unbelievably, they are just 9.3mm thick and are therefore ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments but not restricted to.

Key Features

• Ultra lightweight

• Ultra flexible

• Slim profile

• Ventilated

• Adaptive impact absorption

• Multi impact compliant PU-foam

• CE level 2 (EN 1621-1:2012)

• 2 year guarantee

• Available for shoulder, hip, knee and elbow.

• Sold as a pair

Shoulder Elbow, Knee & Large Hip – OB130 – £29.99

Small Hip – OB131 – £29.99

Large Knee – OB132 – £29.99

Large Elbow – OB133 – £29.99

