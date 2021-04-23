New Oxford DYNAMIC PROTECTORS – in stock now
The days of wearing uncomfortable bulky armour are over. Super thin, super flexible, Oxford’s dynamic protectors.
Oxford’s dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors are CE approved level 2 (the highest level). Unbelievably, they are just 9.3mm thick and are therefore ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments but not restricted to.
Key Features
• Ultra lightweight
• Ultra flexible
• Slim profile
• Ventilated
• Adaptive impact absorption
• Multi impact compliant PU-foam
• CE level 2 (EN 1621-1:2012)
• 2 year guarantee
• Available for shoulder, hip, knee and elbow.
• Sold as a pair
Shoulder Elbow, Knee & Large Hip – OB130 – £29.99
Small Hip – OB131 – £29.99
Large Knee – OB132 – £29.99
Large Elbow – OB133 – £29.99
For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here