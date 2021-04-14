New Oxford Neckwear – Tech Tubes!



Oxford Tech Tube Pro

The Oxford tech Tube Pro is a Coolmax™ reflective neck tube.

A versatile all year-round staple, whether in deepest darkest Winter or an early summer morning ride the tube will provide moisture wicking, wind resistant and UV protection. The tube features Nightbright 360 reflective print to aid visibility 360°.

Key Features

• Nightbright 360° reflective print

• Daybright 360° – Fluo for daytime visibility (NW901)

• Coolmax™ material for max moisture wicking

• Seamless construction

• Wind resistant and UV protection

• Available in Black and Fluo

Oxford Tech Tube Cubed 3-pack

The tech tube is a 3-pack of necktubes. A versatile all year-round staple, whether in deepest darkest Winter or an early summer morning ride the tube will provide wind resistant and UV protection.

Key Features

• Daybright 360 – Fluo for daytime visibility

• Seamless construction

• Wind resistant and UV protection

• Three pack

