New Oxford Products Chain Locks In Stock Now

Boss Alarm Chain Lock

As well as being an extremely secure lock, it has a built-in alarm which is triggered by movement sensors; it can also be locked without setting the alarm. When combined with a 12mm hardened steel chain the Boss Alarm Chain Lock will put off any would-be bike thief.

Features

Padlock

• Reliability is assured by 5-year life-cycle testing (by Thatcham Research)

• Attack tested and are resistant to sledgehammer, saw, bolt cropper and drill attack

• Anti-jack shackle design withstands 4.5 tonnes of tensile load

• The removable sealed unit alarm module is vibration-resistant and weather-proof against water, frost and heat

• Very loud 100db alarm

• Batteries included (6 x LR44)

Chain

• 12mm hardened steel square links

• Cro-Mo alloy steel reinforced titanium alloy

• Protective sleeve to keep paintwork safe from scratches

• Can be easily stowed under the seat

• Available in three lengths: 1.2m, 1.5m & 2.0m

LK480 £169.99

LK481 £179.99

LK482 £189.99

Nemesis Chain Lock

The Nemesis is an ultra-strong high security chain lock with reassuringly huge 16mm hardened steel shackle.

Features

Padlock

• High security, independently approved with 16mm hardened steel

shackle prevents bolt cropping

• Anti-pick and anti-drill lock cylinder

• Shock resistant rubber over-moulded lock body

• 3 (replaceable) keys provided, with a dust cover to protect

the lock barrel from dirt ingress

Chain

• Reassuringly huge 16mm hardened steel shackle and links

• Cloth sleeve protects paintwork

• Zinc coated to prevent corrosion

• Five-minute attack tested against drills, sledgehammers,

bolt croppers and saws

• Available in three lengths: 1.2m, 1.5m & 2.0m

LK472 £189.99

LK473 £199.99

LK474 £209.99



Patriot Chain Lock

The Patriot chain lock comes equipped with an ultra strong, 12mm square link chain made from Ni-Cro-Mo alloy steel. The chain has a protective cloth sleeve to help prevent damage and make it easier to handle.

Features

Padlock

• The Oxford Patriot chain lock is resistant to attack by sledgehammer,

saw, bolt cropper, drill and freeze tested.

• 14mm rotating locking pin to prevent attack

• 4 way locking system

Chain

• 12mm square link chain made from Ni-Cro-Mo alloy steel

• Sleeve to protect paintwork

• Long links reduce weight and increase portability

• Zinc coated to prevent corrosion

• Can be used with all Oxford Ground Anchors

• 1.2m, 1.5m & 2.0m lengths available

LK745 £129.99

LK746 £139.99

LK747 £149.99

