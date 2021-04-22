New Oxford TOOLSTASH – in stock now – OL259 £19.99

Organise and store all your go-to tools in this handy little tool roll. Perfect for hanging on your workshop wall when servicing the bike at the weekend, then rolling up and stashing away in your weekend bag for those trips away when you hope you don’t need them.

Oxford’s Toolstash is a compact tool roll which comprises of 34 elasticated tool locations. It is constructed using tough 600D, PVC backed polyester.

Key Features

• 3 layer padded construction

• Reinforced window pocket for visible extras

• Steel eyelets to facilitate hanging in a workshop

• Hook-and-loop fastening compression straps with bar-tack reinforcements

Dimensions

• 150 X 285mm (Closed)

• 575 X 285mm (Open)

Please note, tools not included.

