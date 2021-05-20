LS2’s Pioneer Evo dual sport helmet comes in three new graphic options for 2021, all chosen to pair perfectly with the latest crop of adventure machines.

Saturn in matt black/red, will really look the part on Honda’s Africa Twin or NC750X; the matt titanium option makes a perfect pairing with the BMW G310 GS or its bigger 1250 GS brother; and Master in matt black/blue matches up nicely with the Yamaha Ténéré 700.

Developed with LS2’s motocross, enduro and supermoto championship series riders, the Pioneer Evo is built to deal with the harshest of environments, yet comes in at an incredibly hospitable price.

The outer shell is made from LS2’s exclusive Kinetic Polymer Alloy (KPA), a strong material rivalling high-end composites, which offers flexibility for energy absorption and high penetration resistance.

Weighing just 1350g, the Pioneer Evo comes in three outer shell sizes sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range.

The quick-release visor is Pinlock Max Vision-ready and a simple to operate drop-down Sun Visor also features.

A breathable, hypoallergenic lining and Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation – with adjustable intake ports, internal channels and exhaust ports – helps keep the rider cool and comfortable. The lining is removable and washable, for season-long freshness.

An emergency release system allows first responders to remove the cheek pads in seconds, so the helmet can be removed with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The Pioneer comes in sizes XXS-3XL, is ECE 22.05 certified. Retail prices for the new graphics are just £119.99 (and only £99.99 for solid colours).

