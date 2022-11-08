Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The 2023 version of the Piaggio E-Scooter makes its début at EICMA: higher performance, even easier to ride and quicker

Minimalist, lightweight, and with removable battery, Piaggio 1 now offers new and improved performance to tackle your urban commute with even more ease and safety

Piaggio 1, the e-scooter for urban mobility from Piaggio, arrives at EICMA in a new, higher performance version for 2023 with the goal of ensuring even quicker, easier, and safer commuting.

Thanks to the changes made to the Power Unit, the electric motor that powers Piaggio 1 range, built in on the rear wheel, is now capable of providing better performance, which translates into a quicker and easier ride in city traffic that is characterised by frequent stops and starts, as well as more power on hills.

The moped versions (Piaggio 1 and Piaggio 1+), with speed limited to 45 km/h, can now count on almost double the peak power (2.3 and 3 kW, respectively) whereas the motorbike version (Piaggio 1 Active) reaches 3 kW peak power. The result is a significant increase in acceleration which goes up 14% on both Piaggio 1 and 1+, and almost 12% on Piaggio 1 Active.

Piaggio 1 combines the winning characteristics of the most modern electric scooters created to get around the city – agility, light weight, and practicality – with the quality and reliability of Piaggio scooters. First and foremost, this means safety, thanks to a solid frame and suspension designed for riding pleasure, but also an attractive design, comfort, and high-level rideability, as well as a full technological package that includes digital colour instrumentation, full LED lighting, and a key-less system. Piaggio 1 is also the only e-scooter in its category with a spacious under-seat storage compartment, large enough to hold a full jet helmet.

Piaggio 1 comes in dual range of colours: Forever Grey, Forever White, and Forever Black are the three most sombre colour schemes which highlight the minimalist and clean design, whereas Sunshine Mix, Arctic Mix and the new Flame Mix are three two-tone liveries that enhance its youthful and fresh spirit.

In all versions, the battery is located beneath the seat, easily removable in just a few seconds and portable so it can be conveniently charged at home or in the office.

Piaggio 1

Speed of 45 km/h, range of up to 55 km in ECO.

Piaggio 1+

Speed of 45 km/h, range of up to 100 km in ECO.

Piaggio 1 Active

Speed of 60 km/h, range of up to 85 km in ECO.

For more Piaggio news check out our dedicated page Piaggio News

or head to the official Piaggio website www.piaggio.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security