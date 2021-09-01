New Products In The Extreme Edition Line By Touratech Waterproof

Robust, absolutely waterproof and focused on the essentials, that’s what characterises the soft luggage of the EXTREME Edition line by Touratech Waterproof.

These features recommend it for both long-distance travellers and demanding everyday riders. The new Midi tank bag and a cleverly designed bag for the pillion seat now round off the portfolio of the series with striking technical style.

A consistent form-follows-function approach characterises the technical look of the EXTREME Edition soft luggage line by Touratech Waterproof. The substantial impression made by the new products begins with their extraordinary haptics. The technical surface not only feels robust, it also stands for extraordinary strength and durability. All EXTREME Edition luggage is made from a three-layer laminate that combines waterproofing with abrasion and tear resistance, and gives the products the necessary rigidity as well.

The textile material is robustly sewn, and all seams are carefully sealed. The high-quality zips have sealing lips that close cleanly, so that even in heavy downpours no water finds its way inside. With straps and clips, attachment is as simple as it is secure across all models.

The interior of all EXTREME Edition luggage is bright yellow. This is not a design gag but a practical aid: the brightly contrasting colour makes it easy to find smaller utensils.



Tank bag Midi EXTREME Edition by Touratech Waterproof

Its fit is specially tailored to the comparatively compact tanks of the popular mid-range adventure bikes, giving the new Midi tank bag the same range of functions as its tried-and-tested counterpart for the “big” adventure bikes. In other words: Easy fastening with straps and clips for the best possible hold and comfortable refuelling, inner compartment with Velcro dividers, inner pockets for small items, removable document pocket, outer mesh pockets and waterproof map pocket with cable grommet. The volume of the Midi can be expanded from 10 to 14 litres.

Suitable for numerous adventure bikes such as BMW F 650 GS, F 700 GS, F 800 GS, the current 1000cc and 1100cc Africa Twins including the Adventure Sports models, KTM 790 and 890 Adventure, Triumph Tiger 800 and 900 as well as Yamaha Ténéré 700.

Item no. 055-1008



Pillion seat bag EXTREME Edition by Touratech Waterproof

For solo travellers, this waterproof pillion seat bag makes perfect use of the space on the pillion passenger seat. As with all the products in this series, it is attached – model independent – by means of solidly dimensioned Velcro straps. This bag has a volume of 12 litres, which can easily be expanded to 18 litres with the all-round zip. To keep things tidy inside, there is a practical divider for flexible subdivision of the main compartment. In addition, mesh pockets help to structure the contents. A reflector on the back increases passive safety.

For the BMW R 1250 GS (incl. Adventure) and its predecessors up to the liquid-cooled R 1200 GS, there is a particularly clever version of the pillion seat bag. A special base plate allows the bag to be mounted in place of the pillion seat, using the standard seat lock for this purpose. Attachment couldn’t be simpler or safer.

Item no.: 055-1009

Item no.: 055-1010 (BMW R 1250 GS and predecessors up to R 1200 GS LC)



