The new R125 is the best introduction to a new Supersport riding experience without limits. Like every machine in Yamaha’s legendary R-Series family this high-tech lightweight is built without compromise.

Featuring an instantly recognizable new face with powerful central LED headlight and dual LED position lights directly inspired by the R7 – and equipped with connected TFT instruments as well radical new bodywork and new electronics – the 4th generation Yamaha R125 gives every rider a real taste of where R/World can take them.

Complete Supersport range from 125cc through to 1000cc.

Incredibly it is exactly 25 years since Yamaha rocked the motorcycle world with the unveiling of the very first R1 in front of a stunned audience of journalists who could barely believe what Yamaha had created. With its ultra-lightweight, remarkably compact dimensions and class-leading power output, this iconic motorcycle represented the beginning of a truly amazing new era for Europe’s Supersport riders.

The arrival of the first R1 was just the beginning. R1M, R6, R3, R125 and more recently the R7 were to follow in its tyre tracks, each of them created in the image of R1 – the undisputed King of Supersport. By bringing genuine race bike technology and performance to the street, Yamaha’s R-Series models have been inspiring many thousands of riders for a quarter of a century.

Yamaha’s R-Series continues to set the agenda with the widest range of exhilarating Supersport models from 125cc through to 1000cc. With a winning track record in the world’s most prestigious racing championships, R-Series has established itself as the definitive family of high performance machines. And for 2023 the launch of the next generation R125 reaffirms Yamaha’s commitment to offering every rider the most exceptional high performance riding experience.

4th Generation R125: R-Connection

When Yamaha launched the very first R125 in 2008 it brought advanced Supersport design and technology to the 125cc A1 license class. Setting new standards for thrilling performance, handling agility and aggressive style, this best-in-class bike became an overnight success – and has maintained its position as the premiere high performance lightweight to this day.

During the past 15 years this iconic machine has consistently evolved to maintain its superstar status amongst performance minded riders who are looking for the ultimate race-developed motorcycle. Designed for young and uncompromising Supersport riders at the beginning of their relationship with the R-Series, R125 continues to show the way ahead.

Every Yamaha Supersport is developed with the same pure R-Series DNA that has made the flagship R1 the dominant bike in World and British Superbike racing. Race-bred technology is also evident throughout the 2023 R125, from the dynamic new body design through to its Deltabox frame technology and radial mount front brake caliper.

Featuring an instantly recognisable new face that is directly inspired by the R7 – and equipped with connected TFT instruments as well as a range of chassis refinements and new electronics – the 4th generation Yamaha R125 gives every rider a real taste of where R/World can take them.

Latest R-Series design

R125 gets a whole new look that underlines its status as Yamaha’s ultimate lightweight Supersport and reinforces the R-Series family ties that make it such a special motorcycle.

A powerful new bi-functional LED headlight sits centrally in the M-shaped nose and delivers a brilliant low and high beam for excellent vision and visibility. The headlight’s ultra-compact dimensions and low weight have enabled the fitment of a highly aerodynamic front cowling with R7-inspired LED position lights to give the R125 a radical new ‘big-bike’ appearance.

Featuring a more aggressive face as well as an aerodynamic new fairing and redesigned vented tank covers that convey the feeling of a strong horizontal flow, the all-new body transforms the appearance of the lightest Yamaha Supersport. This reshaped bodywork gives a fully coordinated and refined look that underlines this best-in-class bike’s status as the premium high performance 125.

R1-inspired 5-inch TFT instruments

The new 2023 R125 benefits from the very latest 5-inch full colour TFT instruments inspired by the flagship R1. Two different graphic themes are featured: the rider can select either ‘Street’ theme or ‘Track’ theme to match different riding situations. ‘Street’ theme features a central digital speedometer and a bar-type tachometer as well as an array at the base that includes flasher/main beam/temperature warning lights. ‘Track’ theme is a more focused layout featuring a central lap timer with a 25 lap memory and bar-type tachometer above – providing the rider with key information when they’re on a race circuit.

Both screen themes feature a programmable shift light at the top of the display – and ‘Track’ theme incorporates a programmable rpm meter range, enabling the rider to customise the visuals to match their riding style and individual preferences.

Smartphone connectivity

Staying in touch is now even easier for R125 riders because the 2023 model is equipped with a Communication Control Unit (CCU) that enables smartphone connectivity. To activate the connectivity, the rider’s smartphone firstly needs to be linked to the machine via Bluetooth® using Yamaha’s free MyRide app. As soon as the owner has linked their smartphone, they can see notifications of incoming calls and text messages on the new 5-inch TFT screen, as well as monitor key parameters of the bike via the app.

Riders can also access information including smartphone battery status, and in the event of any technical issue with the R125, the system can notify a Yamaha dealer or any other designated contact that has been selected by the owner.

Traction control system

For the highest level of confidence and control the R125 is equipped with a traction control system. Together with the A&S clutch and the optional quick shift system, the traction control enables the R125 rider to experience a high degree of controllability especially during full throttle acceleration. The status of this switchable system is displayed on the new 5-inch TFT instruments, and it can be turned off to suit certain situations such as track riding.

New R1-inspired upper triple clamp and handlebar switches

Overall feel and appearance of the R125’s cockpit is elevated to a whole new level with the new 5-inch TFT instruments as well as new R1-inspired high quality upper triple clamp that reinforces the bike’s pure R-Series DNA.

The clip-on handlebars are equipped with new R1-inspired ergonomic switches that enable the rider to control intuitively various functions including the new TFT screen theme.

Pre-wired for quickshifter

Every Yamaha R-Series is a race-bred machine that is inspired by the no-compromise spirit of the winning R1M and constructed with the latest race developed technology. The 2023 model is prewired for a quick shifter, making it straightforward for R125 riders to fit a Genuine Yamaha quick shift system that enables seamless full throttle upshifts for stronger acceleration.

Michelin Pilot Street tyres

The 2023 model is equipped with Michelin Pilot Street tyres that have been developed to offer sporty handling together with strong performance in the wet and dry – while their latest tread design offers an excellent grip / wear balance. Running on a 100/80-17 front tyre and a wide 140/70-17 rear tyre, this combination provides the R125 with excellent roadholding and agile cornering.

R125 Technical Highlights

New dynamic R-Series body design

New bi-functional compact LED headlight

New R7-inspired LED position lights

New R1-inspired 5-inch dual-theme TFT instruments

New programmable shift light and rpm range

New smartphone connectivity via CCU using Bluetooth

New traction control system

New R1-inspired upper triple clamp and handlebar switches

New pre-wiring for quickshifter

Sporty, comfortable and commanding riding position

Torque rich 125cc EURO5 4-stroke engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation)

A&S clutch

KYB 41mm upside down front forks

292mm floating front disc / 220mm rear disc

Lightweight cast aluminium swingarm

11-litre fuel tank

2-channel ABS

Radial mount front brake caliper

Deltabox frame with optimised geometry

2-piece rider/passenger seat, 825mm rider seat height

Michelin Pilot Street tyres: 100/80-17 front / 140/70-17 rear

New generation R-Series colours and graphics

Price and availability

The 2023 R125 will become available in Europe from February 2023. Please contact your national Yamaha distributor for more detailed information on availability and the local price.

Colours

R125 Icon Blue

Tech Black

2023 R-Series family: Pure race bred DNA

Constantly refined over 25 years, Yamaha’s R-Series family of high-tech performance bikes represents the pinnacle of Supersport development. Each model in the 2023 line remains true to the R-Series family’s original ‘no compromise’ concept that has been the constant design philosophy behind every model that proudly wears the iconic ‘R’ logo.

Shaped by the race winning DNA that is evident in every R-Series motorcycle – and powered by the all-conquering 998cc crossplane engine – the R1 and R1M offer world class performance for the street and track rider who understands the real value of Yamaha’s racing heritage.

Built for riders and racers who need the ultimate circuit-ready package, the track-only R1 GYTR has been fully prepared by Yamaha’s race technicians. Equipped with a range of performance boosting GYTR accessories, the R1 GYTR specification includes a high-specification Akrapovic exhaust, programmable ECU and lightweight fibre glass carbon reinforced bodywork finished in primer white. R1 GYTR is available exclusively from Yamaha PRO SHOPS.

Equipped with some of the most advanced engine, chassis and electronic control technology that’s been developed from the company’s winning MotoGP® and World SBK® race bikes, the R1 line-up delivers the ultimate superbike experience.

R6 has completely dominated World SSP® for many years, to the extent that any rider who is serious about winning always chooses to ride with Yamaha. Featuring a race-ready specification, the track-only R6 RACE and R6 GYTR are the number 1 choice for track riders, racers and teams.

Powered by Yamaha’s torque-rich 698cc crossplane engine, the R7 is one of the most accessible and enjoyable ways into R-World. With its R1-inspired styling, outstanding real world performance and compact chassis, it’s fast establishing itself as a top middleweight Supersport.

Ideally suited to riders moving up from the 125cc category, the A2 license class R3 comes with the same good looks and high build quality found on every Yamaha Supersport.

Yamaha bLU cRU Program and Cups

The Yamaha bLU cRU program has been established by Yamaha in association with FIM Europe and Dorna Sports, and is designed to encourage, nurture and develop tomorrow’s racing stars. For 2023 all interested riders who want to showcase their talents in front of top race teams are invited to register for the R3 bLU cRU European Cup that will run at selected European rounds of the World Superbike Championship.

In its debut year the R7 Cup saw more than 100 entrants – from track day riders through to fun racers – enjoying racing with the new R7. The R7 Cup Series goes into its second season in 2023 with at least 5 European countries involved – and will finish with the R7 Series European SuperFinale to be held at one of the final rounds of the 2023 FIM World Superbike Championship.

2023 R-Series colours

R1M Icon Performance

R1 Icon Blue

Yamaha Black

R1 GYTR Primer Black

R7 Icon Blue

Yamaha Black

R6 RACE Tech Black

R6 GYTR Primer White

R3 Icon Blue

Yamaha Black

Genuine Yamaha accessories

Yamaha has developed a wide range of Genuine Accessories that enables R-Series owners to create a uniquely personalised Supersport machine. The long list of purpose-made components includes GYTR performance oriented accessories including a full Akrapovic exhaust system, aerodynamic sport screen and quick shift system – plus various paddock and garage items.

There’s also a comprehensive choice of cosmetic upgrades including LED flashers, a seat cowl, chain guard, license plate holder, lightweight billet levers and much more. All GYTR and Yamaha Genuine Accessories can be fitted to the customer’s new R125 by the supplying dealer prior to collection and can also be retrofitted to a used machine.

Paddock Blue

Paddock Blue Collection is Yamaha’s official R-Series Supersport apparel line which features everything from t-shirts, hoodies, polo shirts and jumpers to softshells and jackets, and also includes a range of CE-approved riding gear.

The Paddock Blue Apparel Collection is complemented by a selection of Paddock Blue luggage and merchandise items such as riding gear bags, cabin trolleys and backpacks, as well as headwear, novelties and gifts – a must have for every R owner and fan.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual R-Series model with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home using their smartphone or laptop. The free app allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal Yamaha Supersport – and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to their R-Series model.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Clothing or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/uk

MyRide

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives R-Series owners the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media. MyRide also allows users to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

