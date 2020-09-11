Duchinni’s top-end helmet for 2020, the new D1300, has an advanced fiberglass shell and premium-level features, for a very accessible price.

The outer shell is made from advanced fiberglass, with aerodynamic sculpting for cleaner airflow, reduced head movement and noise. Combined with the low weight, at just 1480g, the D1300 is comfortable to wear on long-distance trips and high speed blasts.

Airflow inside the helmet is maximised, with vents that feed a cooling breeze through advanced channelling in the EPS liner to exhausts at the rear.

There’s also a high quality textile lining, which is removable and washable, for season-long freshness and comfort.

An anti-scratch, double curvature visor – with tool-free release – gives a clear view of the road ahead and wide peripheral vision. Behind that sits a drop-down internal sun-visor, which is easily operated with a gloved hand.

A breath deflector and chin curtain come as standard and the D1300 is held securely in place with an adjustable micrometric buckle.

The Duchinni D1300 comes in sizes XS-XL in black and retails at just £159.99.

Visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details.