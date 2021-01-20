New Roof Desmo Matt Kamo

DESMO continues to reinvent itself with colours that are certainly remarkable. After the famous matt DARK BLUE , we are presenting matt KAMO, a nuance that is both sober and trendy.

Genuine technological jewel, DESMO offers new specifications that make it the 1st full-face 100% versatile helmet.

DESMO is today one of the most silent helmet in the market and with many advanced embedded technologies for increased comfort and high protection.

Desmo last generation has been widely improved: weight lightened, space in the chinbar increased, Silent Lining comfort, two additional release buttons, reversible stop in Jet position…

With its desmodromic visor mechanism, DESMO has the most advanced embedded mechanical system of the market which ensures an incomparable comfort of use:

In Jet position, the visor is automatically lifted and rotates to get closer to the face in order to avoid air turbulence. The lifting is done intuitively and fastly with one hand.

In Full Face position, the visor is automatically lifted and rotates to come back into the chinbar seal. The chinbar is then locked automatically too.

DESMO TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Patented automatic visor mechanism

Patented seal with double lip

Aerodynamics preserved in Jet position

Venturi effect air vents

Removable & washable Silent Inner Lining

Double density EPS liner

Active & passive defog

Automatic locking system

Unlocking with one hand

More spacious chinbar

Public price: from €399

Available in 7 sizes: 54/56/57/58/60/61/63

3 SOLID colors



