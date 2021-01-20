RO200 is now available in NEON black / fluo orange deco. Sleek lines, attractive and remarkable hues, RO200 NEON is irresistible in photo and even more in hand!

This sporty design full-face helmet, one of the most lightweight racing full face helmet of the world, was able to win over the riders, journalists and bikers to get its prime position on the premium-quality full face market.

Ultra-light, 1280gr* only, RO200 offers exceptional specifications! RO200 incorporates all the proven technologies of the RO200 CARBON in a high quality fiberglass shell.

This performance is the result of in-depth research on every component, from the shell to EPS protection and not forgetting the visor articulation mechanism, chin-strap anchors or air vents. Many patents have just made all the hard work of our French Riviera Design Office a reality.

Coming standard with an additional DAYNIGHT visor and a 100% MAXVISION PINLOCK lens, the RO200 is available in 5 outstanding colours and 8 sizes from €419.

RO200 technical specifications

High quality multi composite fiberglass shell

2 sizes of shell for an adjusted style

Lightweight of 280g 280g +- 50g from size 54/XS to size 58/M 370g +-50g from size 59/ML to size 63/XXL



Comes standard with an additional DAYNIGHT visor + a 100% MAXVISION PINLOCK lens

5 densities patented evolutive EPS for high protection

Ventilated, breathable, antibacterial and quick drying fabric

Great comfort with Silent Lining fully removable, adjustable and washable

Very wide field of vision – horizontal : 210° & vertical : 100°. (measured on size 58)

Top Venturi effect air 6 air intakes and 2 extractors

Patented dual function airbox for the ventilation of the face or of the visor depending of the user’s needs. Only one air intake for two

Ultra fast removing system of the Specific tool (keychain) comes standard with the helmet

High secured fixation of the visor to reduce neck rotation

EXITISY: Emergency cheeks pads removing system

Optimised aerodynamics for high speed

Silicon lip seal for the visor and the side plates for a perfect sealing

The cheek pads are suitable for glasses and ready for an intercom set

Aluminium double D chinstrap buckle

Windguard and noseguard come standard

All accessories, visors and inner linings comfort are identical between RO200 and RO200

Public price: uni pearl white: €419 / uni mat black: €429 / decos: €459

Available in 8 sizes: 54(XS) / 56(S) / 57(SM) / 58(M) / 59(ML) / 60(L) / 61(XL) / 63(XXL) in 2 solid colors and 3 deco colors



