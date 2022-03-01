Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The original idea, Claude Morin’s creative idea, propelled the new ROOF brand in 1993 by imposing on the market the very first unprecedented motorcycle helmet equipped with both a unique pilot visor and a removable Mask that could be fixed on the shell: the ROADSTER.

To be avant-garde implies to constantly reinvent oneself. This is why ROOF innovates again, yet preserving the initial idea and presents a new ROADSTER with a patented magnetic locking system of the Mask. A unique feature on the market ensuring optimum ergonomics and secure locking onto the shell. This Mask also has a ventilation that can be easily closed to suit all weather conditions.

Urban by nature, its ease of use intuitively meets the requirements of the city rider.

It is available in different IRON configurations that match the visor color and the touch of color on the Mask together.

ROADSTER technical features

> High-quality fiberglass shell

> Removable MASK with patented magnetic locking

> Top lip seal for a perfect sealing

> Silent Lining comfort. Adjustable cheek pads and inner lining

> Antibacterial, ventilated and Quick Dry fabric

> Facial ventilation and top Venturi effect air vent

> 4 points chinstrap for an increased stability

> Micrometric chinstrap buckle

> Polycarbonate injected, anti-scratch and antifog visor

> IRON version delivered with an additional visor

> NP Jet certification with its Mask

Available in 7 sizes

Public price advised: €299 (SOLID) and €349 (IRON) Official launch March 2022

