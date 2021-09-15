New Rookies Are Ready To Follow Their Grand Prix Dreams In 2022

The 15th season of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup wrapped up in Aragón in sensational style with David Alonso taking the title and a KTM 125 Duke to enjoy.
As a Cup alumnus the 15-year-old Colombian follows some great names as he chases his dreams. While he was enjoying Cup success this past weekend other ex Rookies were on the podium in all Grand Prix classes.
To date 30 Alumni have stood on the podium and 21 have won Grand Prix. Almost 50% of Rookies have graduated to the World Championship. 8 have won World Championships and last year’s Cup winner Pedro Acosta heads this season’s Moto3 title chase (main image – Acosta advises Alex Millan in the Mugello pit lane). Ex Rookie Raul Fernandez is 2nd in Moto2 and Joan Mir is 3rd in MotoGP having won the title last season.
The next generation are keen to follow and the provisional entry for the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is announced. 25 riders from 18 nations are listed. Up to and including 2021, 211 riders representing 36 have competed in the Cup. The addition of Mexico for next season takes that to 37 nations and a total of 223 riders.
Current riders invited to remain in the Cup for 2022
5 Tatchakorn Buasri THA
8 Eddie O‘Shea GBR
9 Freddie Heinrich GER
14 Cormac Buchanan NZL
21 Demis Mihaila ITA
29 Harrison Voight AUS
42 Soma Görbe HUN
48 Gabin Planques FRA
58 Luca Lunetta ITA
72 Taiyo Furusato JPN
77 Filippo Farioli ITA
78 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT
95 Collin Veijer NED
New Riders invited to join the Cup
Marcos Ruda ESP
Jose Antonio Rueda ESP
Máximo Martínez Quiles ESP
Angel Piqueras ESP
Jacob Roulstone AUS
Guillermo Marcel Moreno Crail MEX
Rico Salmela FIN
Alex Venturini ITA
Jakub Gurecký CZK
Luciano Lorenz BEL
Fadillah Aditama INA
Ruché Moodley RSA
