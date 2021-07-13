Beneath every great explorer was a great pair of boots. Designed for tackling the forests, the dunes or just the motorway, the Adventure-X boot is one of our most rugged yet comfortable boots.
With a large twin buckle closure system, the Adventure-X is easy to put on and take off, while remaining fastened in place with additional hook & loop fasteners.
The system allows the boot to fit around a range of calf sizes for a secure, supportive, and comfortable fit.
A breathable SinAqua Pro membrane keeps the foot dry and fresh whether riding in the rain or wading through mud, with a walking boot style sole for grip when taking the adventure off the bike!
Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer
Available in: Black
SRP: £129.99
For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News
Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer
or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here