New – Rst F-lite Mesh Textile Jacket

The F-Lite is the perfect companion for summer riding: lightweight, well ventilated and CE certified. With a lightweight yet robust construction K540 mesh and HTC fabric, the jacket provides huge airflow without compromising abrasion resistance which has been knitted to enhance comfort, ventilation, and movement.

Inside, a shower resistant windproof liner provides protection in light rain, while sleeve and waist adjusters offer a tailored fit.

The Amara covered sports collar and cuffs enhance comfort.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels and logos for added visibility and protection.

Also available with an Airbag and in a ladies version.

Available in Black

SRP: £129.99

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

