New – Rst F-lite Mesh Textile Jacket

The F-Lite is the perfect companion for summer riding: lightweight, well ventilated and CE certified. With a lightweight yet robust construction K540 mesh and HTC fabric, the jacket provides huge airflow without compromising abrasion resistance which has been knitted to enhance comfort, ventilation, and movement.

Inside, a shower resistant windproof liner provides protection in light rain, while sleeve and waist adjusters offer a tailored fit.

The Amara covered sports collar and cuffs enhance comfort.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels and logos for added visibility and protection.

Also available with an Airbag and in a ladies version.

Available in Black

SRP: £129.99

