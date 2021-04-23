The F-Lite is the perfect companion for summer riding: lightweight, well ventilated and CE certified.

With a lightweight yet robust construction K540 mesh and HTC fabric, the jacket provides huge airflow without compromising abrasion resistance which has been knitted to enhance comfort, ventilation, and movement. Inside, a shower resistant windproof liner provides protection in light rain, while sleeve and waist adjusters offer a tailored fit.

The Amara covered sports collar and cuffs enhance comfort.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels and logos for added visibility and protection.

Also available in a ladies version.

Available in: Black – SRP £129.99

