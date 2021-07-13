New – Rst Frontier Boot

This sneaker style boot has a flatter sole which is easier to walk around in. Made from heavy-duty microfibre and reinforced with a Ballistic fabric, the boot has integrated heel and ankle protection and a rubberised shift pad for enhanced comfort.

For added security, the lace and hook & loop closure system also features a lace garage which tidily secures the lace ends away, preventing the lace getting trapped around the bike. Designed to be lightweight and breathable, the Frontier makes for a great summer boot!

SRP: £69.99

Your can see our review of the RST Frontier Boot here https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-frontier-boot-review/

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

