Fusion may be styled like a vintage motorcycle jacket, but inside it’s brimming with modern day technology for unparalleled levels of protection.

This classic jacket feels incredible to wear. Made from a super soft, matte finish premium Aniline Waxed leather, it features a four-way woven stretch material to the sides and arms which offers maximum comfort and aids airbag deployment.

Additionally, key features such as the fixed Quick Dry mesh lining, rolled leather cuffs and collar, quality vintage style zips and waist adjusters are key detail that support a fresh, tailored fit and a subtle, low-key design that enhances the classic understated look of the Fusion.

Add in a suite of CE Level 1 armour and back protector and integrated In&motion Airbag technology, and you have a classic jacket that really is a ‘Fusion’ of old and new.

SRP: £449.99

