The new TracTech Evo 4 glove combines the best of previous TracTech gloves with more features for a superb fit, comfort and protection.

Made with both full-grain cowhide and kangaroo leather, the glove features a CE Level 2 Carbon Knuckle Protector for impact protection. Kevlar® Fibre on the palm stitching and underlay, along with double layer kangaroo leather and an RST palm slider protect the palm in the event of a high-speed slide, while the double wrist and cuff closure offer a secure fit. Kevlar® lining throughout the rest of the glove prevents tearing, and elasticated conjoined fingers to prevent “finger roll” without affecting reach or flexibility when changing gear.

The glove has a perforated outer to maximise airflow, digital leather panels on the palm and forefingers to enhance grip, a memory foam panel to the back of the hand to aid comfort and support, with pre-curved fingers to suit the contour of the hand on the handlebars. The TracTech Evo 4 Glove offers no compromises – high performance race glove for fast riders.

Available in: Black/Black/Black, White/White/Black, Red/White/ Black, Blue/White/Black, Green/Black/Black, Flo Yellow/Black/ Black, Grey Camo/Black – SRP: £89.99

