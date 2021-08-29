This sports leather mesh hybrid jacket is all about ventilation. Made from premium cowhide leather, the jacket also features K540 Mesh which has four times the volume of air pockets compared to the TracTech Evo 4 jacket and is knitted in a way to offer maximum ventilation. It meets the AA CE safety standard and features stretch leather motion panels for maximum comfort and movement when worn.

Added to this are the removable SinAqua waterproof and breathable membrane and the fixed mesh lining, along with sleeve and waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with TPU shoulder cups and reflective panels for added visibility and protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean and you are good to go!

SRP: £199.99

