This sports leather mesh hybrid jacket is all about ventilation. Made from premium cowhide leather, the jacket also features K540 Mesh which has four times the volume of air pockets compared to the TracTech Evo 4 jacket and is knitted in a way to offer maximum ventilation. It meets the AA CE safety standard and features stretch leather motion panels for maximum comfort and movement when worn.
Added to this are the removable SinAqua waterproof and breathable membrane and the fixed mesh lining, along with sleeve and waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.
The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with TPU shoulder cups and reflective panels for added visibility and protection.
Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean and you are good to go!
SRP: £199.99
For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News
Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer
or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security
Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here