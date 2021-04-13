NEW Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

Individually numbered limited edition with only 1,000 available worldwide

Unique Steve McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp

Exclusive Competition Green custom paint scheme

New high specification with premium Scrambler accessories fitted as standard

Certificate of authenticity features the signatures of Triumph’s CEO,

Nick Bloor and Chad McQueen

Celebrating the most famous movie star, stunt and motorcycle in history, the new Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition brings all the new-generation 2021 Scrambler 1200 XE’s category-dominating specification, go-anywhere adventure-bike capability and state-of-the-art technology, and adds its own premium Steve McQueen paint scheme and extensive list of beautiful unique details. Fully equipped with a selection of premium Scrambler accessories, fitted as standard, the McQueen Edition is now officially the highest specification Scrambler 1200 ever.

Inspired by a genuine motorcycle legend

Inspired by the original competition-spec Triumph TR6, made famous by the legendary barbed wire jump in the iconic 1963 Second World War classic “The Great Escape”, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition has been developed in partnership with the McQueen family. Chosen to ride in the film by McQueen, over of a period-correct German military motorcycle, the Triumph TR6 used in the jump was created by a British Triumph dealer and ISDT Gold Medal racer Ken Heanes, with an ISDT suspension set-up designed for robust stunt work.

Unique limited edition

With just 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models available worldwide, each bike is individually numbered on the beautiful billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature. For even greater exclusivity, each bike comes with a unique certificate of authenticity stating the bike’s VIN number, and carrying the signatures of Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor, and also Chad McQueen, son of the legend himself, Steve McQueen.

Exclusive details and finish

The unique paint scheme features a Competition Green tank with brushed foil knee pads, exquisite hand-painted gold lining, gold heritage Triumph logos, dedicated Steve McQueen tank graphic, brushed aluminium Monza cap and brushed stainless steel tank strap. The distinctive Steve McQueen Edition will also feature the aluminium high level front mudguard as standard, which, along with the rear mudguard, will also be painted in Competition Green.

In addition to the standard 1200 XE’s class leading specification, the Steve McQueen Edition comes fitted with engine protection dresser bars, which add another layer of ruggedness. Fabricated from stainless steel tubing, these have an electro-polished finish and offer additional protection to the clutch and alternator covers.

A laser cut and pressed aluminium radiator guard, with laser etched Triumph branding, also comes as standard, giving additional protection from loose stones whilst optimising air flow.

The Steve McQueen Edition also features a premium brown bench seat, with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding, which further enhances the overall classic style and elegance.

Aside from movie stardom, Steve McQueen was also renowned for his Triumph Scrambler desert racing, which makes the Scrambler 1200 XE the perfect base for the exclusive edition, thanks to its class-defining capability both on and off-road. The new McQueen Edition shares all of the acclaimed XE specification and performance, including the 2021 engine and exhaust system updates, making the limited edition fully Euro 5 compliant. Being a genuine cross-over motorcycle, it has all the capability of a full-on adventure bike with the iconic style inherited from its legendary Scrambler lineage.

The new Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is also pre-enabled for the accessory My Triumph connectivity system. This allows the rider to access phone calls, operate music, use turn-by-turn navigation and manage a Go-Pro through the intuitive handlebar controls and TFT interface.

UK/EU Specifications

DR4 UK/EU ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 11.0:1 Maximum Power 90PS / 89 Bhp (66.2 kW) @ 7,250 rpm Maximum Torque 110Nm @ 4,500 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level twin silencers Final Drive X ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Gearbox 6-speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated aluminium, 547mm long Front Wheel Tubeless 36-spoke 21 x 2.15in, aluminium rims Rear Wheel Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 4.25in, aluminium rims Front Tyre 90/90-21 Rear Tyre 150/70 R17 Front Suspension Showa ⌀45mm fully adjustable upside down cartridge forks. 200mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Öhlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSUs with twin springs. 200mm rear wheel travel Front Brakes Twin 320mm discs, Brembo M50 monobloc calipers. Radial master cylinder Rear Brakes Single 255mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper Instruments Full-colour TFT instruments DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2285 mm Width (Handlebars) 840 mm Height Without Mirrors 1200 mm Seat Height 840 mm Wheelbase 1530 mm Rake 25.8 ° Trail 121 mm Wet weight 230 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 16 litres FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption 4.6 litres / 100 km CO2 Figures 105 g/km Standard EURO 5

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results. SERVICE Service interval 10,000 miles (16,000km)/12 months OTHER Other market specific components N/A

