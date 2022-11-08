New Secondary Engine Covers For Ducati Supersport 937

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A new, four-piece secondary engine cover set is now available for the Ducati SuperSport 937 2016-2020.

The 18th Ducati model to line-up in GBRacing’s fast-growing range, these all-new parts have been designed and produced exclusively for the SuperSport 937, a machine well praised by press and owners alike for its all-round ability with sporty handling, accessible performance and relaxed riding position.

Produced in line with GBRacing’s long-standing ethos of blending subtly with the motorcycle’s lines whilst protecting both engine and riding surface, each cover has been designed for maximum protection without compromising style.

The only motorcycle protection brand with FIM-approval, these covers are produced to the same high specifications as those developed for numerous top-flight Ducati race teams, including the PBM Ducati BSB team.

These bespoke covers are available to order now, individually or as a complete set.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

Ducati SuperSport 937 secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£94.12 / $125.49 / €98.04

Clutch cover

£97.33/ $129.78 / €101.39

Oil inspection cover

£81.91 / $109.22 / €85.33

Water pump cover

£74.71 / $99.62 / €77.83

Full cover set

£330.67 / $440.90 / €344.45

