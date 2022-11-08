Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A full set of secondary engine covers is now available for Honda’s 2018-2023 CB1000R.

Styled in keeping with the Fireblade-powered CB1000R’s squat and muscular stance, and to match the fine detailing throughout the Honda’s ‘Neo Sports Café’ aesthetic, the result is world-class levels of protection to the alternator, clutch and pulse covers with no compromise to the CB1000R’s aggressive lines.

Using the same design and manufacturing techniques learned from developing products in the heat of world championship racing, these secondary covers meet or exceed the standards required for FIM product approval — GBRacing remains the sole motorcycle protection brand to receive this accolade.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

Honda CB1000R 2018-2023 secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£88.03 / $117.38 / €91.70

Clutch cover

£95.78 / $127.71 / €99.78

Pulse cover

£73.64 / $98.19 / €76.71

Full cover set

£244.58 / $326.11 / €254.78

