Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove are back on screen, on a mission to find vintage treasures in the nation’s sheds, in new episodes of Shed & Buried.

In this hugely popular returning series, motorcycle-mad Henry Cole and his best friend, engineering genius Sam Lovegrove, resume their quest to discover amazing vintage vehicles to buy, fix up and move on for a tidy profit.

Motorbikes, cars, tractors, yachts, military vehicles, auto-memorabilia … whatever it is, Henry and Sam will snap it up, as long as they think there is some money in it for them. Over the years this double-act have found more often than not that the very best deals to be had are lying buried in Britain’s sheds.

Ten brand new 30-minute episodes of Shed & Buried are due to broadcast on Quest (Freeview channel number 12) in May and will also be available to stream on the discovery+ website at www.discoveryplus.co.uk.

