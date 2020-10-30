Series 9 of The Motorbike Show starts on ITV4 in November, with six brand new hour-long episodes to keep riders entertained during the cold and wet winter weeks.

First broadcast in 2011, The Motorbike Show is the longest-running motorcycle magazine programme on television and is free to view. Originally due on screen in April, the nationwide lockdown interrupted filming of the latest episodes and delayed the final edit by several months.

Viewers can look forward to a wide variety of material; presenter Henry Cole will be riding some of the best biking roads in the UK and Europe, offering inspiration for places to explore on two wheels. Henry will be tackling a restoration, with help from his highly skilled pals Sam Lovegrove and Allen Millyard. There will also be stories of iconic motorcycles and manufacturers, along with features on a variety of two-wheel activities and sport.

Episode 1 of The Motorbike Show is scheduled to be shown weekly on ITV4 from 9pm on Wednesday 11th November.

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv.

