New Skidmarx Race Bodywork For Ducati 998

UK motorcycle bodywork specialists Skidmarx now offer a race fairing and seat unit for the Ducati 998.

Tailored to fit perfectly, both the fairing panels and seat unit are made in the UK using high grade fibreglass, with carbon/Kevlar cloth-reinforced mounting points for durability. The seat unit fits over the factory-fitted seat, which provides the necessary support for the rider.

The fairing is supplied in four separate sections: top, two side panels and the belly pan – which incorporates a filled-in oil catch tray, as required in many race regulations. Each section comes with pre-drilled holes and Dzus Fasteners, ready for assembly.

Both fairing and Seat are also designed to be straightforward to fit; simply offer each section up to the bike, drill over the existing mount points and secure using the original fixings.

The Skidmarx Ducati 998 Race Fairing retails at £269.95 in White, ready for painting, and £337.45 in Black or Red gelcoat.

The Single Race Seat Unit costs £134.95 in White and £164.95 in Black or Red gelocat.

Matching Skidmarx race screens – in Standard, Corse, Double Bubble, and Two-Piece TT Tall versions – are produced for the 998.

Screens are made from 2mm cast acrylic – which is 33% thinner than those for road use – offering a weight saving and giving better optical clarity, when tucked-in behind the screen. Prices start from just £44.95.

All prices quoted include VAT.

Call 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

