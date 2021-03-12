New Soft Luggage Solutions From Bmw Motorrad

The new Black Collection: Storage space for every adventure.

With the new Black Collection, BMW Motorrad is adding soft luggage solutions to its broad portfolio. They are the perfect biking complement for all weather conditions. True to the motto “For man and machine”, the collection was developed based on the needs of BMW Motorrad customers. Whether tank bag, rear bag or hip bag – all components of the extensive collection feature functional, innovative and consistent design. You are sure to find the perfect piece of luggage for every purpose and every adventure in the large range.

Tank Bag Black Collection, large (GS)

The large tank bag Black Collection made of durable, TPU coated polyester fabric offers numerous clever details. In addition to the lockable, rubberised and water-repellent 2-way zip, the main compartment features another zip to expand the volume from 13 to 18 litres. The removable inner bag with roll closure is waterproof. Mesh compartments on the side walls in the main compartment and an external pocket provide additional storage space.

Especially practical: The tank bag features a cable duct and a waterproof clear compartment that permits the use of technical devices with touch function.

The large tank bag is tailored to motorcycles with steeply sloping tank shapes. It fits perfectly thanks to the anti-slip foam pads on the underside. The tank bag is attached in conjunction with a motorcycle-specific 3-point strap connection.

Plug-in fasteners at the front and back allow the tank bag to be mounted and removed quickly, e.g. when refuelling. The included backpack shoulder strap makes it easy to carry. With the additional straps included, the versatile tank bag can also be attached as a rear bag on the luggage rack and pillion seat. The backpack is black with blue accents and blue lining to provide a better overview of the interior. The lining is made of 100 percent polyester.

Volume: 13 – 18 l Dimensions: 32 × 22 × 19/26 cm

Tank Bag Black Collection, large (Tour & Roadster)

This version of the tank bag Black Collection is ideally suited for touring bikes and roadsters. It fits snugly on semi-circular tank shapes thanks to its anti-slip foam pads. The large tank bag is made of durable, TPU coated polyester fabric with a waterproof removable inner bag including roll closure. The storage space inside can be easily expanded from 13 to 18 litres using a circumferential zip on the main compartment.

The main compartment itself is closed with a water-repellent, lockable and rubberised 2-way zip. Additional storage options are provided by an outer pocket and mesh pockets on the inside. Clever extras such as the cable duct or the waterproof touch-compatible transparent compartment round off the backpack. The tank bag is attached in conjunction with a motorcycle-specific 3-point strap connection.

Plug-in fasteners at the front and back allow the tank bag to be mounted and removed quickly, e.g. when refuelling. The included backpack shoulder strap makes it easy to carry. With the additional straps included, the versatile tank bag can also be attached as a rear bag on the luggage rack and pillion seat. The backpack is black with blue accents and blue lining to provide a better overview of the interior. The outer material is made of 100 percent polyester with TPU (polyurethanes) coating.

Volume: 13 – 18 l Dimensions: 34 × 22 × 16/21 cm

Tank Bag Black Collection, small (GS, Tour & Roadster)

The durable small tank bag Black Collection with strap attachment is the ideal companion for short trips where only light luggage is needed. Its particularly practical qualities include the removable, waterproof inner pouch with roll closure, the cable duct as well as the carrying handle and the detachable backpack straps. With a volume of 5 litres, the backpack is ideal for day trips. A lockable and rubberised 2-way zip, which is also water-repellent, additionally protects the luggage from moisture. Practical mesh pockets on the side walls of the main compartment help get things organised.

The versatile tank bag fits both motorcycles with semi-circular and steeply sloping tank shapes. It fits the tank perfectly thanks to anti-slip foam pads on the underside. The tank bag is attached in conjunction with a motorcycle-specific 3-point strap connection.

With the additional straps included, the tank bag can also be attached as a rear bag on the luggage rack and pillion seat.

Plug-in fasteners at the front and back allow the tank bag to be mounted and removed quickly, e.g. when refuelling. The included backpack shoulder strap makes it easy to carry. The bag comes in black with blue accents and reflective stripes. The inner lining is also blue and made of 100 percent polyamide.

Volume: 5 l Dimensions: 25 × 20 × 10 cm

Rear Bag Black Collection, large/small

The brand new rear bags are further highlights of the Black Collection. These come in two different sizes, one for short trips and one for longer trips with more luggage. In both versions, the bag has a waterproof TPU coating that defies all weather conditions. The removable inner bag is waterproof. The rubberised 2-way zip on the main compartment is water-repellent and also lockable for added security.

Another all-round zip on the main compartment can be used to further expand the already generous volume of the bag if required. A slip pocket on the inside of the lid and zipped compartments on both sides help you to organise your luggage. Another clever detail are the adjustable backpack shoulder straps and foldability for transporting items away from the bike. The Black Collection rear bag is designed for use in conjunction with a luggage rack. A corresponding attachment strap is included in the delivery scope. The bag comes in black with blue accents and reflective stripes. The inner lining is also blue.

Rear Bag Black Collection, large

Volume: 50 – 60 l Dimensions: 55 x 30 x 30/35 cm

Rear Bag Black Collection, small

Volume: 35 – 42 l Dimensions: 41 x 30 x 30/35 cm

Side Bag Black Collection, large/small

The Black Collection waterproof side bag comes in a clean, technical design and two size options with 10 or 15 litre capacity. The high-quality bag with TPU coating offers plenty of storage space, especially for light luggage. However, the volume can also be reduced quickly and easily by compression straps if desired.

An outer pocket with water-repellent zip allows you to quickly access important contents. The waterproof inner pocket, which is removable, is particularly practical.

The Black Collection side bag is attached to the bike with a vehicle-specific holder for side bags on the left/right.

It can be fastened here quickly and easily thanks to its practical quick-release fastener. The bag comes in black with blue accents and reflective stripes. The inner lining is also blue and made of 100 percent polyamide.

Side Bag Black Collection, large

Volume: 15 l Dimensions: 35 × 32 × 14 cm

Side Bag Black Collection, small

Volume: 10 l Dimensions: 26 × 32 × 14 cm

Hip Bag Black Collection

Ideal for day trips: The high-quality Hip Bag Black Collection can be used to safely store your wallet, keys, smartphone and other small items. The waterproof main compartment with all-round 2-way zip keeps your personal belongings dry even in the rain. In addition to the inner compartment, the hip bag has three outer pockets with zips and an additional small mesh pocket on the left and a handle flap. 3D spacer fabric on the back ensures optimum air circulation. The bag can be optimally adjusted using the continuously adjustable hip belt. The hip bag is made of durable TPU coated polyester fabric and comes in black.

Volume: 3 l Dimensions: 18 × 20 × 11 cm

Backpack Black Collection, 30 L

The high-quality and functional Black Collection, 30 L Backpack is ideal for longer tours with a little more luggage, thanks its 25 litres of storage space which can be expanded up to 30 litres. The spacious main compartment is waterproof thanks to the roll closure and taped seams. The rubberised zips are also water-repellent. The main compartment with integrated 15” laptop compartment can be subdivided using an intermediate bottom. The lower section is separately accessible and can be extended to accommodate a helmet up to size 61. Additional storage space is provided by four splash-proof outer pockets and an inner mesh compartment in the top. Additional luggage can be attached to the outside using two fastening straps with buckles.

The backpack is made of durable TPU coated polyester fabric. Adjustable, padded and air-permeable shoulder straps as well as a carrying handle on the top and on the front outer pockets make it very comfortable to carry. The chest strap is length-adjustable. Two zipped pockets, e.g. for your smartphone, are integrated on the adjustable and removable hip belt. The ergonomically shaped back section guarantees a comfortable fit even when worn for long periods. The scope of delivery includes two additional straps with buckles for attachment to the motorbike.

The Black Collection backpack is designed in black and features reflective material on the shoulder straps. The inner lining made of 100 percent polyamide. BMW Motorrad reflective print also features on the outer pocket.

Volume: 25 – 30 l

Backpack Black Collection, 20 L

The high-quality and functional Black Collection backpack, 20 L is the perfect size for day trips, but also for the daily commute to work. Thanks to the waterproof main compartment with integrated 15” laptop compartment, rain showers are no problem.

On the back, the backpack has a slide-in compartment for stowing the shoulder straps. Very practical as well: A carrying handle on the top and front of the backpack.

All four outer pockets, including one on the top, are splash-proof and feature rubberised zips. There is a practical mesh pocket inside the top. Thanks to its ergonomically shaped back section and its light weight of 550g, the Black Collection backpack can also be worn comfortably for longer periods. Adjustable shoulder, chest and hip straps ensure an optimal fit. The Black Collection backpack is designed in black and features reflective material on the shoulder straps, top and front. BMW Motorrad lettering is also featured on the front. The inner lining is made of polyamide.

Volume: 20 l Dimensions: 40 × 30 × 16 cm

