New Sp Connect Product – Maxi Scooter Bundle

The SP Connect™ MAXI SCOOTER BUNDLE lets you mount your smartphone to your motorbike in seconds.

You can easily attach the BRAKE MOUNT to your maxi scooter by screwing it onto the lid of the brake fluid reservoir. This is also a great mounting solution for other motorcycles with limited access to the handlebars.

Due to the multiple adjustment possibilities, your mobile phone is securely positioned in your field of vision, allowing you to navigate, access your playlists or use other apps without taking your eyes off the road.

For more SP Connect UK News check out our dedicated page SP Connect UK

or head to the official SP Connect UK website sp-connect.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

