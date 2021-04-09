Tucano Urbano has announced its new collection for Spring/Summer, with the idea that you should always be able to ride safely, comfortably and unrestricted, and no weather conditions should catch you unprepared.

With over 20 years of experience in designing high-quality motorcycle clothing and accessories that make life on two wheels more practical, the Italian brand’s new collection features a number of summer and all-season styles to suit every rider. Headlining the range this year is the new field jacket: The DAVID.

DAVID Field Jacket

Embodying Tucano Urbano’s typical classic and timeless style, the DAVID is a regular-fit field jacket constructed with a laminated outer shell in breathable, high-strength Taslan nylon. The jacket is windproof and waterproof with a high water column and taped seams, and for added breathability, it features an internal mesh lining and aeration system on the sides.

Typical of Tucano Urbano’s innovative and unique sense of design, the DAVID jacket features an integrated mask pocket on the collar that includes a filtering microfibre mask* that can be removed, washed and reused. There is also an additional pocket designed to store compatible PPE filters.

In classic field styling, the jacket has six external pockets – two on the chest, two cargo pockets on the lower sides and two hidden side pockets – as well as internal side pockets and a chest pocket. The jacket is fully Class A-CE approved with shoulder and elbow armour as standard and a pocket for a back protector.

For visibility on demand, the DAVID jacket features Tucano Urbano’s REFLACTIVE system with fold-out high-visibility panels on the cuffs, perfect for added safety when riding in low-light or poor conditions.

Available in Airborne Green in six sizes; S-3XL, or Dark Blue in seven sizes; S-4XL, the DAVID jacket has an RRP of £159.99.

DUOMO Field Jacket

The Tucano Urbano does not stop there when it comes to casual field jackets that are CE-approved for two-wheels. As part of its Milano 1999 capsule collection that was created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand back in 2019, the brand added the DUOMO jacket – a mid-length field jacket.

The DUOMO features a removable inner jacket with polyester thermal padding and an elastic windproof closure on the cuff, meaning riders can wear this jacket year-round in complete comfort. Fully waterproof thanks to its 2.5-layer Taslan polyamide outer shell and high-water column resistant inner membrane, it also features an emergency hood folded into the collar.

Similar to the DAVID, this jacket features Tucano Urbano’s REFLACTIVE system on the cuffs for visibility on-demand, as well as shoulder and elbow armour as standard, and a pocket for a back protector. There are six external pockets, four of which have been designed with flaps to protect the zip from rain, and two internal cargo pockets.

Available in Military Green or Dark Blue, in sizes S-3XL, with RRP £249.99

*Included face mask is to be used to cover the nose and mouth for hygienic/environmental purposes, or to be used as a precautionary measure in the community. Without the addition of the correct filter, this cannot be used as a medical device (MD) or as personal protective equipment (PPE).

