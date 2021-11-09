The contemporary custom Bonneville

Available for one year only, the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition takes its inspiration from the vibrant custom-classic motorcycle culture of London’s East End – particularly the historic streets of EC1, the iconic London postcode which has given this beautiful machine its name.

Unique EC1 paint scheme and premium custom style detailing

Contemporary new EC1 custom-inspired Matt Aluminium Silver and Matt Silver Ice scheme

Dedicated EC1 graphics and design detailing across the tank and side panels

New accessory-fit Matt Silver Ice fly screen available to complement the EC1 Special Edition scheme

Thrilling high torque 900cc twin engine

Euro 5 compliant, torque-rich engine delivering 80Nm peak torque at 3,800rpm

and 65 PS peak power at 7,500rpm

and 65 PS peak power at 7,500rpm Exciting British twin soundtrack from the distinctive twin upswept silencers

Comfortable, intuitive easy handling

High specification Brembo 4-piston front brake caliper

High specification 41mm cartridge forks for a comfortable and engaging ride

Twin RSUs with preload adjustment

Accessible low 765mm seat height with excellent stand-over ergonomics to suit all riders

Advanced rider-focused technology

Class-leading riding modes: Road and Rain

High level of standard specification including ABS and switchable traction control,

torque-assist clutch, USB charging socket and an immobiliser

Built to personalise

120 genuine Triumph accessories available including a new Matt Silver Ice fly screen designed to complement the EC1 Special Edition scheme

Price and availability

OTR price from £9,000.00 available from March 2022 onwards

Inspired by East London’s youthful urban motorcycle scene that has driven the growth in Modern Classic motorcycle appreciation, the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition is a tribute to a genuine British cultural movement.

London’s thriving design community has seen an explosion in the Modern Classic scene over the last few years, with a real passion and appreciation for the art of customisation.

And Triumph’s best-selling Modern Classic, the Street Twin, with its easy, confidence-inspiring ride, rich British twin character and stripped-back style, has proven to be a firm favourite for riders young and old to personalise and make their own.

Bringing all of the latest generation Street Twin’s thrilling performance and capability, the EC1 Special Edition adds a unique custom-inspired scheme that will be available for one year only.

Unique EC1 paint scheme and premium custom style detailing

The beautiful new Matt Aluminium Silver and Matt Silver Ice fuel tank design features subtle hand-painted silver coach lining, dedicated new EC1 graphics and the distinctive Triumph badge.

The unique custom scheme is carried over to the side panels, which are finished in Matt Silver Ice and carry a new Street Twin Limited Edition graphic, while both front and rear mudguards are Matt Aluminium Silver.

An accessory Matt Silver Ice fly screen, which complements the overall EC1 design scheme beautifully, is also available.

The EC1 Special Edition’s silver aesthetic is offset to stunning effect by the lightweight, black 10-spoke wheels, black headlamp bowl, black-finished mirrors and black signature-shaped engine covers.

Adding to the overall clean silhouette the EC1 features minimal indicators front and rear, comfortable bench seat, plus a compact and elegant LED rear light.

Thrilling high torque 900cc twin engine

The Street Twin EC1 edition is based on the latest generation Euro 5 compliant Street Twin, delivering all of the power, character and ride-by-wire-responsiveness of the latest 900cc high torque Bonneville twin engine.

This fuel-efficient power plant delivers incredible torque from low down and right through the rev range for thrilling acceleration, with 65 PS peak power arriving at 7,500 rpm, and an incredible 80 Newton metres of peak torque at a low 3,800 rpm.

The EC1 also has the distinctive and rich trademark British Twin soundtrack, courtesy of the distinctive, twin upswept silencers.

Comfortable, intuitive easy handling

The Street Twin EC1 Special Edition brings a comfortable and engaging ride, thanks to its high specification equipment, fitted as standard. This includes its 41mm cartridge forks and preload adjustable twin rear shocks, plus its powerful 4-piston Brembo front brake which ensures outstanding stopping power and feel.

Pirelli Phantom Sports Comp tyres are the standard fit, delivering optimum capability and great durability.

The high specification equipment goes hand in hand with the Street Twin’s confidence-inspiring ergonomics. The accessible low 765mm seat height provides an excellent stand-over position, making the EC1 Special Edition suitable for all types of riders.

Advanced rider-focused technology

ABS and switchable Traction Control are fitted as standard on the Street Twin EC1, plus two class-leading riding modes, Rain and Road. These adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to manage the Street Twin’s torque and throttle response if traction is compromised, for example, a poor road surface or slippery conditions.

Riding the Street Twin is made even more comfortable thanks to the torque-assist clutch for light, easy operation, making riding in heavy traffic conditions much less stressful.

An easy-to-read analogue speedometer and a digital rev counter and menu system are seamlessly integrated into the clocks. The menu is accessed by a handlebar mounted scroll button, for fingertip control while riding.

The Street Twin also comes with a handy under-seat USB charger fitted as standard, as well as an immobiliser incorporated into the key.

Built to personalise

Since its launch in 2015, the Street Twin has played a part in the transformation in customer personalisation, with more than 80% being fitted with genuine Triumph accessories.

Now, specifically for the EC1 Special Edition, a Matt Silver Ice fly screen has been added to the existing range of over 120 genuine Triumph accessories. This perfectly complements the EC1 design scheme, completing that iconic custom classic look.

The accessory range includes styling details to suit individual taste, as well as options to add protection, comfort and practicality, including luggage for longer rides.

All genuine Triumph accessories have been engineered alongside the motorcycle itself and tested to the same quality and durability standards. And, all come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, just like the bike.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here