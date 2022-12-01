New Team Classic Suzuki Clothing Launched

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The latest Team Classic Suzuki merchandise collection is now available to buy from Suzuki dealerships as well as online, with an extensive clothing range including everything from jackets to caps.

A new design takes cues from the team’s iconic race bikes and legacy liveries from Suzuki RGs and GSX-Rs, with the use of blocks and stripes in varying shades of blue and white, completed with sponsor logos including Suzuki’s Vintage Parts Programme, Motul, and Ecstar.

The collection features warm outdoor items, with a soft shell jacket, fleece, and gilet, or for sunnier climes there is a t-shirt and polo, all available in sizes S-XXL. There’s also a bobble hat and a cap.

Suzuki GB’s aftersales marketing specialist, Jo Grote, said, “Since its introduction in 2016 the Team Classic Suzuki collection has always been one of our most popular ranges. This is its second redesign since then, and after switching to a predominantly black design, we’re really pleased with the new clothing range and to be going back to a style that really borrows from classic Suzuki liveries of the past, and that more closely matches the paint schemes on Team Classic Suzuki’s current fleet of race bikes, including the new GSX-R750 SRAD. It’s an extensive range, with something for everyone, and with Christmas now just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to place an order.”

The new Team Classic Suzuki range can be purchased online or via Suzuki dealers.

