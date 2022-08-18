Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

GBRacing has launched a range of threaded brake (BLG) and clutch (CLG) lever guards to fit a wide range of OE bars. This means customers who prefer to race with standard ‘bars or track day enthusiasts on stock road bikes can now enjoy world-class levels of lever protection without the need to modify their handlebars.

Additionally, many riders are now running a ‘scooter brake’ on the left handlebar, so a clutch lever guard is the perfect safety addition whilst adding a balanced look to the bike.

Made compulsory in MotoGP for the 2012 season — some six years after the infamous clash between Gibernau and Capirossi at Catalunya — brake lever guards have since been made obligatory for participants in ACU-sanctioned races since 2020 and by many track day organisers since 2021.

Designed to fit a range of aftermarket racing clip-on tubes, the first universal GBRacing brake lever guard range launched in 2020 and is growing in popularity with riders at all levels from track day enthusiasts to professional teams such as FS-3 Kawasaki in the British Superbike championship, and the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team in the World Superbike championship.

One of the many benefits of the GBRacing BLG is the strength of the unique 60% glass material. Not only will the tough composite guard protect against accidental operation of the brake lever, but in the event of a crash will wear smoothly against the track surface without creating the sharp edge or point that is possible with some metal BLGs.

With direct-fit models already available for the Yamaha R1 and R6, Honda CBR1000RR and CB600RR and BMW S1000RR, these new threaded BLG and CLG kits are available to fit a number of other makes and models using the common M18 and M12 size threads, e.g M18 fits the Aprilia RSV4 from 2015 onwards and M12 will fit the Suzuki GSX-R1000L7-M2.

Spacers in 5, 10 and 15mm increments are also available to ensure the perfect fitment for your bike and riding style.

At GBRacing we firmly believe that safety comes first. This is why the range of BLGs and CLGs can look quite complex — each is designed to hold firm during an impact which is why each kit is designed to do exactly that without compromising fit or damaging the throttle tube which, potentially, could lead to a sticking throttle.

This means there is no ‘one size fits all’ product — we strive to produce the ideal solution for each make and model.

This guide should help you to choose the correct parts though, of course, we welcome any technical enquiries at our Hertfordshire factory.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

