Inspired by the legendary Ton Up boys of the 1950s and 60s – the original café racers, and the first ever production 100mph lap of the Isle of Man TT achieved by Malcolm Uphill in 1969, the new Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition celebrates the passion and iconic style of the record-breaking Thruxton with a unique design scheme that is available for one year only.

Unique Ton Up Edition paint scheme and premium custom detailing

Classically-inspired Aegean Blue fuel tank with Jet Black knee pad graphics, edged with hand-painted silver coach lining

Fusion White seat cowl with Carnival Red infill, hand-painted black coach lining and new “100 Special Edition” graphic

Fusion White front mudguard with new Carnival Red “100” graphic

Jet Black side panels with new Thruxton RS Ton Up logo, headlight bowl and rear mudguard

New accessory-fit Aegean Blue cockpit fairing to complement the Ton Up Edition scheme

Premium custom detailing including Matt Aluminium Silver fork protectors and blacked-out wheels, engine covers and RSU springs

High performance Thruxton RS engine

Responsive and characterful Bonneville 1200cc twin engine

Peak power of 105 PS at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm

Distinctive twin upswept brushed silencers delivering the hair-raising Thruxton sound

High-specification equipment for dynamic and engaging handling

Twin 310mm Brembo floating front brake discs with Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers

Fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with piggyback reservoir

Fully adjustable Showa 43mm upside down big piston forks

High-performance Metzeler Racetec RR tyres

Engaged riding ergonomics with a low 810mm seat height

Ride-enhancing technology fitted as standard

ABS and switchable traction control

Three riding modes: Road, Rain and Sport

LED daytime running light incorporated into the headlight (market specific)

Torque-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, immobiliser and under-seat USB charging socket

Price and availability

OTR price from £14,050.00 available from selected dealers from June 2022 onwards

The original Thruxton played a major part in the birth of motorcycle motorsport, as far back as the late 1950’s when the racing Bonneville first took victory at the legendary Thruxton 500 race series, from which it took its name, courtesy of British racing legend, Mike Hailwood. And from then onwards, the Thruxton was a dominating force – race winner and record breaker – with years of success spanning the 1960s.

By 1969, the Thruxton had won the Isle of Man TT, with Malcolm Uphill cracking the 100mph production lap for the very first time. And on the road, thanks to its twin-powered performance, it had also become the bike of choice, inspiring a generation of teenage racers – a now-iconic subculture centred around British café racer motorcycles and Rock n’ Roll music – the “Ton Up Boys”.

Driven by the common goal of doing “the ton” – riding 100mph – the café racers of the day would modify their motorcycles to maximise speed and handling by stripping them down to the bare minimum.

And now, honouring that passion, racing heritage and iconic style, the new Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition celebrates the legendary period in Britain’s motorcycling scene with a unique new classically-inspired scheme, available for one year only.

Unique Ton Up Edition paint scheme and premium custom detailing

Perfectly accentuating the Thruxton’s iconic café racer DNA and timeless silhouette, the new Ton Up Edition design scheme incorporates a stunning and unique Aegean Blue fuel tank with Jet Black knee pad graphics, edged with hand-painted silver coach lining. This is paired with a Fusion White seat cowl and front mudguard, both of which feature unique new Carnival Red “100” graphics. The seat cowl also features additional hand-painted coach lining in black.

The side panels, featuring the new Thruxton RS Ton Up logo, are painted in Jet Black, as are the headlight bowl and rear mudguard. Other premium custom-inspired details include Matt Aluminium Silver fork protectors and blacked-out wheels, engine covers and RSU springs.

The Ton Up Edition also features all the hallmarks of the distinctive Thruxton RS, including unique Monza-style fuel filler cap, twin brushed stainless steel upswept silencers, single bullet seat and black bar-end mirrors.

Riders can also enhance their Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition with the accessory cockpit fairing that now comes in a matching Aegean Blue.

High performance Thruxton RS engine

The Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition is powered by the responsive and characterful Bonneville 1200cc twin engine, delivering 105 PS peak power at 7,500 rpm and 112 Nm peak torque at a low 4,250 rpm. Fully Euro 5 compliant, the Thruxton RS engine is optimised for high-performance, low emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency.

The sporty twin reverse cone megaphone silencers deliver the Thruxton’s hair-raising, rich and deep sound, that absolutely lives up to its legendary name.

High-specification equipment for dynamic and engaging handling

The Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition features a light and agile chassis, with a sporty riding position and a high specification to match. This includes its race-bred fully adjustable Showa 43mm upside down pig piston forks and fully adjustable Öhlins twin rear shocks with piggyback reservoir, offering a great riding feel, comfort and exceptional handling.

High-specification brakes ensure the Thruxton RS delivers outstanding stopping power, with twin 310mm Brembo floating front brake discs with Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers, and a Nissin two-piston floating caliper on the rear.

Metzler Racetec RR tyres are fitted as standard, offering enhanced grip for sporty road riding as well as track day fun.

The combination of thrilling 1200cc engine, with high-specification dynamic chassis and premium standard equipment, alongside the focused and sporty riding ergonomics with low 810mm seat height, make the Thruxton RS an agile and engaged ride.

Ride-enhancing technology fitted as standard

The Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition is equipped with ABS and switchable traction control as standard, as well as three riding modes – Road, Rain and Sport. These adjust throttle map and traction control settings to better suit the riding conditions or rider preference. This is enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which delivers enhanced throttle response and better control.

Additional ride-enhancing technology includes the torque-assist clutch, reducing rider fatigue, as well as the immobiliser and under-seat USB charging socket.

For a better visibility on the road, the bike is equipped with an LED DRL incorporated into the headlight (market specific).

80+ custom accessories

Like all Triumph Modern Classics, the Thruxton RS has been designed with customisation at its heart, featuring a range of over 80 genuine Triumph accessories available. This includes the new Aegean Blue cockpit fairing, along with clip-on handlebars, heated grips and luggage, to name just a few.

All genuine Triumph accessories are designed alongside the bike itself, and are tested to the same quality and durability standards. That’s why all accessories come with the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the bike itself.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here